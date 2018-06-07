Rois and Reine introduces the 'Steel' collection

news

Nigerian menswear fashion brand Rois and Reine unveils their latest collection titled 'Steel' which is inspired by the trials, tribulations and strength of a man.

The Steel collection chronicles the strength and struggles of a successful man and his ability to conquer his demons by pushing through limitation and acquiring the right to live free.

According to the co-founder of the brand Petr Okonye- "All men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness"

The collection was inspired by the African man that is aware of his freedom and is in pursuit of happiness.

The collection edit features celebrity actors Kunle Remi, Kenneth Okolie and top model Damola Cruz.

Each piece presented expresses joy, freedom and authority with an impeccable finishing and detailing.

Credits

Brand: Rois and Reine @roisandreine

Models: Kenneth Okolie, Kunle Remi and Damola Cruz @kennethokolie , @kunleremiofficial and @damolacruz

Stylist: @rae_konum

Photographer: @mikaelb_

Set designer: @e.j.services