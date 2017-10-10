Orchid Woman :  Womenswear brand does chic prints, clean lines for 'Say It With Flowers' Collection

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Abuja based brand Orchid Woman chronicles fluid lines, clean cut details with new capsule collection; 'Say It With Flowers'.

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection play

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection
The womenswear brand does a chic mix of prints in a conservative yet modern and stylish way on the pieces in the collection.

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection play

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection

 

The collection is inspired by the connection between a woman and flowers to portray elegance, womanhood, love and playfulness and those are seen in the presentation and entirety of the looks in the collection.

Shifts embellished with floral bits, playful dresses with mesh inserts and floral detailed ball sleeves, embellished print top layered over shirt and accordion pleated skirt, print shift mixed in with striped sleeves were featured in the simple, clean collection.

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection play

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection

 

More pieces including culottes playsuit, bardot ruched floral dress, peplum hem jumpsuit, belted jacket, body grazing dresses, playful print cape were also featured in the collection.

The looks are simple yet ooze an effortless confident vibe and there's something for the Orchid Woman muse. They are also named beautifully like the leaf print shirt named 'Bluebell' to mean 'never ending love and gratitude', The leaf print shift dress tagged 'Buttercup' meaning 'childishness', the Jumpsuit named 'Azalea' meaning 'Patience and Womanhood' and the list goes on.

The styles easily lifts from easy breezy to functional, chic and flirty. The collection is  "aimed at appealing to the classy modern woman who is conservative yet stylish" a rep for the brand shares.

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection play

Orchid Woman - 'Say It With Flowers' Collection

 

The Orchid Woman brand hints at one that produces pieces "that are affordable, stylish and very luxurious to woman all around Nigeria".

Check out the full collection below.

Image
