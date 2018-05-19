Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress

The wait is over and Meghan Markle has officially arrived wearing a dress designed by Claire Keller for Givenchy.

  • Published:
Meghan Markle arrives arm in arm with Prince Charles who is to give her away

(Daily Mail)
Meghan Markle has arrived to marry Prince Harry in a simple but beautiful pure white Givenchy dress ending months of speculation about who the future Duchess of Sussex would wear on her big day.

Meghan was walked down the aisle by her future father-in-law Prince Charles as she was seconds away from quite literally meeting her Prince.

Meghan Markle stands on the steps of the chapel in a traditional dress with heavy veil

(Daily Mail)
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other at the the altar, he told her 'You look amazing

(Daily Mail)
 

Harry took his bride's hand and told her: 'You look amazing' and said 'Thank you, pa' after his father Prince Charles walked her down the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor. 

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by British designer, Clare Keller, hailed as the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

The veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by The Queen, made in 1932.

Meghan arrived accompanied by two page boys who held up her train as she made her way up the chapel’s steps alone and entered the chapel by herself, to begin the walk down the altar, before being met by the Prince of Wales. 

Which designer will she wear?

The royal wedding is tomorrow and Meghan Markle's wedding dress is reportedly ready for its debut. After month's of speculation, we narrow down the options and ask, which designer will she wear for the Royal Wedding?

Apparently, sources have confirmed to that "Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle."  and the royal bride-to-be already gave the Queen a preview earlier this week.

While the designer is still a well-kept secret at this point, publications like the Daily Mail have hinted at luxury label Ralph & Russo. In early May, the Royal School of Needlework, which helped create Kate Middleton's wedding dress, posted the below tweet, highlighting the fact that Ralph & Russo's haute couture atelier team was visiting. The tweet was a big clue in the wedding dress mystery.

Meghan famously wore a N28m Ralph & Russo dress for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry. The hefty price tag sparked outrage with people claiming that it was to lavish a dress for the Royal Family.

In recent months, online betting sites have seen a frenzy of activity over Markle's dress designer, with Erdem, Roland Mouret, Jenny Packham, and Alexander McQueen who are the big favourites.

Bookmakers, Paddy Power revealed they'd had a 'flood of bets' on McQueen's fashion house designing the bridal gown, leading the odds to fall from16/1 to 8/1 and then into the two's. They said:

Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting,' a spokesperson said. 'Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge.

