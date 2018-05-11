Media personality is the cover girl for Genevieve magazine's May Issue

news

Media personality Toolz aka Tolu Oniru-Demuren is the gorgeous cover girl for Genevieve Magazine’s May issue.

Fresh from the launch of her lingerie line, Toolz is in her element on the cover of Genevieve magazine as the popular OAP speaks on her baby heartbreak and the realities of being married.

Toolz wears minimal make-up and her poker straight hair blows lightly around her face.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine, she shares her journey to healing, following a life-changing experience and reveals her battle and triumph over depression.

On losing her baby: I’ve never spoken about it because it was very painful, and it’s still very difficult for me to talk about it.

On the realities of marriage: I’m a die-hard romantic, so I did think marriage was going to be like a Disney movie….no arguments, birds singing every morning. (Laughs) To be honest, It’s not quite like that, but I’m very happy. I think what I love most about being married is being part of this team. It’s amazing knowing that whatever I’m going through good/bad – someone will always be there with me to hold my hand or cheer me on.

Lingerie designer

Toolz recently launched her own lingerie line called 'Sablier' with the aim of making plus-size women feel comfortable and confident with their bodies.

She stated:

I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates.

