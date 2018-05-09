Curvaceous media personality launches body positive lingerie line

news

Toolz, everyone's favourite OAP, has launched her own lingerie line called 'Sablier'. The line was borne out of a journey of self-acceptance and wanting to feel sexy no matter what and now the curvaceous media personality is spreading that body positivity to every woman.

On Sablier's official Instagram, she writes:

A huge part of my personal journey was finding clothing, lingerie and apparel options that catered specifically to my needs as a curvy woman... It’s only natural that I take on the challenge of providing comfortable but attractive options for plus- size African women who struggle with finding brands that cater to them.

Before her lingerie line launch, Toolz took a course in lingerie and swimwear design London College of Fashion to gain proper knowledge of the lingerie market. She understood the struggle for plus-size women to find supportive and sexy lingerie and how it impacted megatively on their self-esteem.

She continues:

I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates.

Check out the rest of the stunning lookbook below!