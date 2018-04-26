Media mogul looks breathtaking in stylish Meena dress

Mo Abudu is known for her flawless style but the Ebonylife CEO knocked it out of the park in this on trend black Meena number.
Having had her face beat by the talented MUA Joyce Jacobs, Mo Abudu took to the gram to show off the fabulous results. The Ebonylife CEO, who defies her 53 years, looked amazing.
However, what really stole the show was the Meena dress she wore for the occasion which was a feat of fashion design and innovation. Simple, elegant and unique.
@joycejacob_jjb darling, hugs. Loving this video Regrann from @joycejacob_jjb - Media Mogul @MoAbudu looking dashing in this elegant number over the weekend! We went for a radiant glow and peachy nude lips! Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb Hair Extensions: @beedaisyhair Hair Stylist: @hairbysleame Dress: @meenaofficial Stylist: @veronicaodeka Song: "Sugar Cane" by @TiwaSavage
Uju Offiah is the creative director of the label Meena. She began her career as a protégé of established Nigerian designer, Ituen Basi and launched her own label in 2010.
According to the designer, 'The name Meena is coined from my mother’s name Philomena. Our design philosophy is based on modern femininity , architectonic undertones and confident minimalism.'