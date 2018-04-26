Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Media mogul looks breathtaking in stylish Meena dress

Mo Abudu Media mogul looks breathtaking in stylish Meena dress

Mo Abudu is known for her flawless style but the Ebonylife CEO knocked it out of the park in this on trend black Meena number.

  • Published:
Mo Abudu in Meena play

Mo Abudu in Meena

(Instagram/@moabudu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media mogul Mo Abudu is a fashion icon in her own right. Often spotted in various international designers, she also makes a point to champion local designers and alongside her stylist Veronica Odeka, the two create magic. This super-stylish Meena dress was no exception and Mo looked breathtaking.

Having had her face beat by the talented MUA Joyce Jacobs, Mo Abudu took to the gram to show off  the fabulous results. The Ebonylife CEO, who defies her 53 years, looked amazing.

Mo Abudu looks amazing in a black Meena dress play

Mo Abudu looks amazing in a black Meena dress

(Instagram/ @moabudu)

 

However, what really stole the show was the Meena dress she wore for the occasion which was a feat of fashion design and innovation. Simple, elegant and unique.

@joycejacob_jjb darling, hugs. Loving this video Regrann from @joycejacob_jjb - Media Mogul @MoAbudu looking dashing in this elegant number over the weekend! We went for a radiant glow and peachy nude lips! Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb Hair Extensions: @beedaisyhair Hair Stylist: @hairbysleame Dress: @meenaofficial Stylist: @veronicaodeka Song: #emo#4oCc##Sugar Cane#emo#4oCd## by @TiwaSavage #beatbyjjb #joycejacobbeauty #melanin #beatthatface #hudabeauty #beautygram #motd #fotd #makeupgoneglam #liveglam #wakeup2slay #glamfanatics #glowgetter #makeupinspo #makeupmafia #makeupfanatic1 #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeupartistsworldwide #makingtheworldbeautiful #beautyjunkie #makeuponfleek #glittereyeshadow #fiercesociety #glowup #thatglow #dressyourface #makeupforblackwomen #brows

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu) on

 

Uju Offiah is the creative director of the label Meena. She began her career as a protégé of established Nigerian designer, Ituen Basi and launched her own label in 2010.

According to the designer, 'The name Meena is coined from my mother’s name Philomena. Our design philosophy is based on modern femininity , architectonic undertones and confident minimalism.'

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 BB Naja BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale eventbullet
2 Rihanna Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incrediblebullet
3 Kourtney Kardashian The eldest sister defies her age in racy V...bullet

Related Articles

Style Tips 6 rules that guide powerful women on a daily basis
Pulse List 2017 10 best dressed celebrities of the year
Mo Abudu, Omoni Oboli, Dakore Akande, Nse Ikpe Etim, Waje... 9 Celebrities who stunned in Nigerian brands on the 'Fifty' red carpet
Fashion Flashback Who Wore It Best:Mo Abudu And Kim Kardashian In Givenchy
Veronica Odeka Super-stylist is stunning in Tzar AW18

Fashion

Keexs campaign
Keexs Shoe brand set to begin local production in Africa with new global campaign
Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection
Lookbook Sketch Nigeria unveils The Masterpiece 2018 collection
Eku Edewor looks like a model in Sunny Rose
Eku Edewor Media personality turns heads wearing Sunny Rose
Temple Muse reveals ‘THERE’: the IDMA-NOF Spring/Summer 2018 collection
Fashion Launch Temple Muse reveals ‘THERE’: the IDMA-NOF Spring/Summer 2018 collection