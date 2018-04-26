Media mogul looks breathtaking in stylish Meena dress

news

Media mogul Mo Abudu is a fashion icon in her own right. Often spotted in various international designers, she also makes a point to champion local designers and alongside her stylist Veronica Odeka, the two create magic. This super-stylish Meena dress was no exception and Mo looked breathtaking.

Having had her face beat by the talented MUA Joyce Jacobs, Mo Abudu took to the gram to show off the fabulous results. The Ebonylife CEO , who defies her 53 years, looked amazing.

However, what really stole the show was the Meena dress she wore for the occasion which was a feat of fashion design and innovation. Simple, elegant and unique.

Uju Offiah is the creative director of the label Meena. She began her career as a protégé of established Nigerian designer, Ituen Basi and launched her own label in 2010.

According to the designer, 'The name Meena is coined from my mother’s name Philomena. Our design philosophy is based on modern femininity , architectonic undertones and confident minimalism.'