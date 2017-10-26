LFDW 2017 :  Style Temple SS 18 presentation is beautiful

Lavender cape-meets-floaty heralds Style Temple's SS18 presentation for day 1 of Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017.

An ode to the creative director's mum and fearless modern women, the Abuja based womenswear brand sent down fierce pieces for the beautiful collection.

No stranger to rave attention, the brand got loud cheers from the audience as each piece sashayed down the runway expertly playing with soft architectural structures, bold yet sensual colours, think lavendar, pink, grey, blue and more crafted into intricately detailed pieces.

Ruffled jackets with fitting pant- a personal favourite, sheer tulle skirt, jumpsuit with cutout details, the chicest maxi dress with accordion pleats and a strategic side cutout, belted kimono, embellished shift and more were standout looks from the collection.

Style Temple as usual knows how to fire up any runway.

See the collection in the gallery below.