Distressed denim gets a bit of a bad rap. This denim style can easily look tacky if not styled properly. Instead of doing away with it altogether, we show you how to wear distressed denim the right way.

This clothing item has a uber- casual feel, and it can be hard to make it look well put together and polished. However, it’s definitely not impossible.

In fact, when styled correctly, distressed denim looks seriously street-chic and super cool. You just have to know what to pair it with so that it looks less grungy and more off-duty model/ street style.



The Frayed Short

Frayed shorts are a great way of showing off a great pair of legs but often, if not styled properly, shorts can look too casual and in some cases, sloppy. Alternatively, if shorts are too tight, they run the risk of looking trashy.

In order to get the right balance, try finding a pair of shorts that fit around the waist and hug the thigh loosely. Pair your cut-off shorts with a chic top like Kourtney Kardashian to elevate it from casual to classy.

The Distressed Skirt

Distressed does not have to mean jeans or shorts. You can revamp a plain denim skirt like this fashion blogger and add some grunge to a classic outfit. Paired with black sock boots and a slouchy blouse, this look is stylish and edgy.

This can be easily turned from day to night by changing into a sleek black top and adding a statement clutch bag.

Stylish and versatile, what more could you want?!

The Ripped Jean

Frayed jeans can look chic but it all comes down to great styling. The idea is to make sure your other pieces are well put-together so the whole look is elevated. If you wear slouchy jeans with a slouchy top then guess what the outcome will be?

A graphic top or jumper is great to pair with a loose ripped jean. A cute bag and nice, clean pair of tennis shoes/ sneakers finishes off this day-time look perfectly.

Great for running around on a Saturday afternoon and you can add some plain heels for evening drinks with the girls.

Business-casual Denim

Wearing denim to work is going to be a no-go for most but if your workplace has a less strict dress-code then why not play around a little bit. This look is a great balance of business and casual.

Pair a crisp white shirt with a blazer and distressed jeans. Make sure the rest of the look is as sharp as possible. Don't forget a great pair of heels to finish it off nicely!