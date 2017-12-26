news

Ladies, we absolutely LOVE double denim but admit it, it's difficult to wear it without looking like a cowboy. Denim can be tricky to get right but we are here with a comprehensive guide on how to be chic in double denim.

Made popular in the 90's, double denim was the craze and was worn by many including soul legend Sade Adu in this iconic shot. As the years went by and our style changed, double denim was phased out and seen as 'dated' by some but as we know, fashion is one big cycle and trend always come back around.

Double denim was seen as a fashion faux pas not long ago but like with any trend, you just have to tweak it to suit you and before you know it, you can make it yours and turn it from drab to absolutely fab.

Here are a few ways for millenials to wear double denim and make it chic!

Elegant

When we think 'denim', most people think of jeans but bear in mind that denim is a material, not a style and you can make anything out of denim material. Blogger, Natasha, shows you how to wear double denim elegantly with a crop top and high waisted midi skirt. Gold accessories set this look off perfectly and don't forget a slick of red lipstick which compliments the blue hue so well.

Grow-up

A denim shirt and jeans does not have to be basic if you learn to play around with shades, silhouettes and finishing. These denim cropped flares breathe new life into this simple outfit. We love the two-tone denim flares with the frayed edges for a less polished look without going full on distressed. This is a grown up way of doing slightly distressed denim whilst remaining stylish.

Edgy

Australian blogger, Margaret Zhang, is an absolute beast when it comes to styling outside the box. She can take ordinary pieces of clothing and turn them on their heads to create and extraordinary outfit as seen here with her triple denim look! The cropped jacket and the relaxed flares would have been a great outfit just on their own but to add another layer and a different dimension to the outfit, Margaret adds an unbuttoned denim skirt. This look is not for the fainthearted and its certainly not for every day but if you have a special occasion and want to show off your styling chops, why not take a chance because the third piece might just be a charm!

Relaxed

Supermodel, Leomie Anderson, shows us how to nail that relaxed off-duty model look. Her over-sized denim jacket paired with her frayed loose shorts show off her fantastic legs without seeming like she's trying to hard. We have this notion that short shorts have to be tight in order to be sexy but looser shorts not only make your thighs look smaller but can be taken from day to night with just a change of top and by adding a pair of heels. For an extra flash of flesh, add a sheer top like Leomie.

Tonal

The beauty of denim is that it comes in different tones and that helps when putting together a double denim outfit. Having a similar shade all the way through can make the outfit look boxy but different tones help break it up. These light blue wash jeans paired with a dark blue frayed jacket is a very stylish combo from designer, Madewell. We love the pop of the colour and the button detailing on the boxy jacket.