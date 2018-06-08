Pulse.ng logo
Here's how to pull off the dress over jeans trend

Some trends are harder to get than others but nailing this dress over jeans will earn you some major style points.

  • Published:
Here's how to nail the dress over jeans trend

(Harpers Bazaar)
One of the most flattering trends to come out this year is wearing a dress over jeans. The look is complete street style chic and give you the chance to use old summer maxi dresses in a stylish new way. Here's how to pull off the dress over jeans trend.

When you pair a feminine, flowing dress with edgy denim, you're striking the perfect balance between casual and elegant. It's a great transitional style that can take you from day to night with some clever accessorising and most importantly, it's comfortable whilst being effortlessly stylish. What more could a cosy fashionista want?!

Depending on whether you add a pair of heels or not, the ensemble is appropriate for an event or a night out, and with sneakers, you're instantly ready for a brunch with the girls

The best part however, is that there are so many different ways to pull off this outfit which means that you can get the look regardless of your style or your personal aesthetic.

You can unbutton your dress and tuck half of it loosely into your waistband, or you can work a boxy, oversize silhouette with an added jacket or sweater.

Take a look below at a few dress and jean inspirations and take not of the three cardinal rules you must follow in order to become a street style fashionista yourself!

This striped dress is layered over a pair of jeans and paired with a sharp blazer play

This striped dress is layered over a pair of jeans and paired with a sharp blazer

(Closetful of Clothes)

This street style look shows how to layer a dainty dress over a pair of distressed jeans play

This street style look shows how to layer a dainty dress over a pair of distressed jeans

(Vogue)

Fashion blogger, Jennifer Oseh, pairs her shirt dress with a pair of frayed jeans play

Fashion blogger, Jennifer Oseh, pairs her shirt dress with a pair of frayed jeans

(Instagram/ theladyvhodkha)

Like most trends, wearing a dress over jeans may seem difficult to execute but when trying to nail the trend, it's important to bear these 3 key points in mind.

Keep it  light

The biggest fear when wearing dresses over jeans is that you will end up looking bulky. To avoid this, choose floaty lightweight frocks rather than anything too chunky and accessorise with delicate, ladylike shoes and bags. Stick to a skinny or straight-leg style, rather than a flare to keep the silhouette as simple as possible.

Try the look with an asymmetric hem

Styling frocks over trousers is all about maximalism so don't try and make it work with clean lines and neutral colours. Play around with longline blazers, bright hues, ankle-length denim and an asymmetric hem.

Go for classic tailoring

Pair a tailored, button-up frock with jeans for a chic contrast. The classic style of the dress will perfectly offset the denim and make for a seriously effortless look.

