Weekends are for weddings and everybody in Lagos puts their best foot forward. Women turn up in their very best aso-ebi to celebrate their friends and look amazing whilst doing it. Today, we celebrate the aso-ebi ladies . Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekend.

It's true that Nigerians never carry last when it comes to pretty much everything but most importantly, when it come to dressing up.

Aso-ebi has become such an integral part of our culture that no wedding is complete without and everyone makes sure that they do the absolute most with their material to ensure they ensure they send the happy couple off in style.

1. Derin Odugbesan

Fashion blogger looks stunning in a sumptuous purple creation by Ayaba official. The lace midi dress with a dramatic strap across the shoulder and exaggerated arm is a beautiful design and frames her petite shape perfectly.

Derin accessorises with a bright box clutch and to-die-for lavender Tom Ford shoes. What an outfit!

2. Idia Aisien

Idia Aisien looked positively regal in this gorgeous red creation by Milemosun. The ladylike dress had beautiful detailing from the shoulder to the wist and Idia paired it with a pair of red heels and a modest red gele.

We love the gold accessories because gold and red is a timeless, classic combo.

3. Liz John Black

Liz John Black shows off her sensational figure in a creation by her own design team. The plum, floor-length dress hung off her shoulders with exaggerated short sleeves and swept lightly on the floor.

Liz let the dress do all the talking with minimal accesories.

We look the voluminous curls too!

4. Tubobereni

The creative director of Tubo looks amazing in her own design. Tubo woman has fast become one of the most sought-after labels, creating unique and well-tailored designs for the modern, stylish woman.

If their creative director's outfit is anything to go by, Tubo sure knows how to flatter the female form.