Everything you need to know about this legendary fashion event

The most prestigious and grand event in fashion returns in May and Pulse has got you covered on everything you need to know.

It's almost time for one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year: the Met Gala. 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the year’s biggest fashion fundraising event. Here's everything you need to know about the legendary event.

On the first Monday of May, taste-makers, style icons, and the industry’s most famous faces come together to celebrate a new fashion exhibition and raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Met Gala, including when it takes place and the all-important theme and the guests to look forward to.

When Is It?

The 2018 Met Gala takes place on May 7, and you can catch live red carpet coverage on E! before the main event, beginning at 6pm EST.

What’s the Theme?

2018’s theme is possibly the most controversial ever: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Previous themes have ranged from China: Through the Looking Glass; Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty; Punk: Chaos to Couture and last year’s Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.

The Catholic imagination exhibition will focus on religious visuals and their influence in fashion. According to Vogue, it will include designs by Coco Chanel, John Galliano, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and more, as well as 40 pieces on loan from the Vatican. Andrew Bolton has curated the exhibit and it will be spread across three spaces—the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the medieval galleries, and The Cloisters.

 

Who is Going?

Anna Wintour, US Vogue editor-in-chief has been the chairman of the event since 1995, and this year has enlisted Amal ClooneyRihanna, and Donatella Versace as co-chairs for the event.

You can expect regular celebrity attendees such as Sarah Jessica ParkerMadonna and Kim Kardashian West. According to Forbes, the cost of a gala ticket is $30,000 and over $12 million was raised in 2017 alone.

