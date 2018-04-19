news

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 in partnership with DaViva Fabrics held its pre-event show – URBAN CATWALK SHOW on Easter Monday 2 April at the Palms Mall Lekki, Lagos.

The annual pre-event show preceding the main fashion week featured seven talented designers, Kola Kuddus, Godwin Green, Arewa Couture, Marble Edge Designs, My Lady Designs, Arazu Couture, and Zii Studios creating exquisite pieces using Daviva fabrics.

The event kicked off inside the Daviva store before the models strutted round the mall wearing different innovative designs to raise awareness about AFWN2018 while attendees and curious shoppers asked questions and took photos.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is a platform that supports up coming designers from Nigeria and Africa. The fifth edition is scheduled to hold on 6 – 8 July at National Arts Theatre with over 50 African designers from various countries like Namibia, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, UK and more showcasing in a three-day world class fashion event.

The AFWN X DAVIVA Urban Catwalk Show was supported by Enjoy Africa, Studio 24 Photography, Woligator Cocktails and Reign Nigeria.