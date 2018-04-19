Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Event kicks off with a DaViva Urban Catwalk Show

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Event kicks off with a DaViva Urban Catwalk Show

The AFWN x DaViva pre-event urban catwalk show was a feast of sumptuous fabrics, prints and patterns at The Palms, Lekki.

  Published:
Marble Edge designs presents at the AFWN x Daviva event

Marble Edge designs presents at the AFWN x Daviva event
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 in partnership with DaViva Fabrics held its pre-event show – URBAN CATWALK SHOW on Easter Monday 2 April at the Palms Mall Lekki, Lagos.

The annual pre-event show preceding the main fashion week featured seven talented designers, Kola Kuddus, Godwin Green, Arewa Couture, Marble Edge Designs, My Lady Designs, Arazu Couture, and Zii Studios creating exquisite pieces using Daviva fabrics.

The event kicked off inside the Daviva store before the models strutted round the mall wearing different innovative designs to raise awareness about AFWN2018 while attendees and curious shoppers asked questions and took photos.  

Adama Indimi poses with the models

Adama Indimi poses with the models

 

Dammy Krane attends the urban catwal AFWN pre-event

Dammy Krane attends the urban catwal AFWN pre-event

The fashion show parades through The Palms, Lekki

The fashion show parades through The Palms, Lekki

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria is a platform that supports up coming designers from Nigeria and Africa. The fifth edition is scheduled to hold on 6 – 8 July at National Arts Theatre with over 50 African designers from various countries like Namibia, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, UK and more showcasing in a three-day world class fashion event.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria runs from the 6th to the 8th July

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria runs from the 6th to the 8th July

 

The AFWN X DAVIVA Urban Catwalk Show was supported by Enjoy Africa, Studio 24 Photography, Woligator Cocktails and Reign Nigeria.

