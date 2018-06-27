Chioma Ikokwu and Idia Aisien in this Style Temple dress

news

One is a beauty mogul and the other is a popular media personality but one thing they seem to have in common is a great sense of style. Chioma Ikokwu and Idia Aisien stepped out in this Style Temple dress but we have to ask, who wore it better?

Chioma and Idia both mix local and international designers for a girly yet sexy aesthetic and these two crossing paths was bound to happen.

Being the co-founder of one of the biggest hair companies in Nigeria, Chioma never has a strand out of place. Always perfectly well-put together and glamorous, Chioma styled her summer dress with a pair of white Jacquemus sandals, a Chanel bag and a pair of over-sized sunglasses.

She posed up a storm outside Brass & Copper, the bar she runs with co-owner Kika Osunde. The Good Hair boss was hosting creative director off the label Og Okonkwo herself for the Style Temple Trunk Show.

Meanwhile, Idia was a breath of fresh air as she went make-up free and put her best foot forward poolside. The TV presenter looked radiant and as showed of her glowing skin and flowing honey blonde locks.

She let the dress do all the talking as she went accessory free and even barefoot.

Now, we know it's a difficult task but we have to ask, who roe it better?

Get your votes in below!