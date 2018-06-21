Pulse.ng logo
Check out the hip-high slit of Chanel Iman's maternity wear

Chanel Iman Check out the hip-high slit of the supermodel's maternity wear

Maternity wear for Chanel Iman is anything but boring. The supermodel looked dazzling in New York.

chanel iman stuns in hip high dress play

chanel Iman stuns in hip high dress

(getty)
At the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, the hip-high slit of the supermodel's maternity wear turned heads as she steps out while 31 weeks pregnant.

As usual, red carpet events are a delight for celebrities as they do their best to stand out in the crowd. 27-year-old Chanel Iman looked stunning on the red carpet of the 2018 fragrance foundation awards wearing a sexy, asymmetrical gown that showed some serious leg.

Chanel Iman looks gorgeous in this red dress play

Chanel Iman looks gorgeous in this red dress

(getty)

 

The bright-coloured flowing dress had a slit that ran up to her hip, while also hugging her curves and baby bump. Its hemline lightly trailed on the ground bringing attention to her sparkling sandal heels and red perfectly pedicured nails.

ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing on the red carpet

The supermodel let her hair down over her shoulders while also adorning a gorgeous pair of drop earrings. She kept her make up light and simple.

Chanel Iman rocks sexy maternity wear play

Chanel Iman rocks sexy maternity wear

(getty)

 

The recently married yummy mummy-to-be announced her pregnancy with NFL star Sterling Shepherd on Mothers day on Instagram, with the caption,

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

 

This isn't the first time the pregnant Victoria Secret Angel is turning heads on the red carpet, as she attended the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards on June 5 in a thigh-high Nicole Miller gown.

30 weeks #emo#8J+PvQ==## @cfda 2018 #cfdaawards

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

 

She sure knows how to look stylish and comfortable at the same time. Way to rock that pregnancy glow.

