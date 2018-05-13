Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Celebrating the most stylish Mother-child duos

We have to give credit to all you Mothers out there; it's a tough job taking care of children AND looking stylish!

Tiwa Savage and Jamil play

So in honour of Mother's Day, we take a look at some inspirational celebrity mothers who make motherhood look good.

From fashion-forward Jada Pinkett-Smith and songstress Tiwa Savage to reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North to and pixie-ish beauty Lisa Bonet; these stylish women make us envious of their access to the best stylists and designers and it seems their children have followed closely behind.

Check out our picks for most fashionable mothers!

1. Tiwa Savage and Jam Jam

play
 

Tiwa Savage, the sweetheart of the Nigerian music scene, is Mummy to the cutest little Jam Jam. Tiwa is known for her eclectic style which can see her go from a mini dress to a tracksuit in the flash of an eye. It seems she has passed her love for fashion onto her little boy as can be seen from their adorable matching tracksuits.

2. Beyonce and Blue Ivy

play
 

Beyonce is a superstar in her own right but who knew she would give birth to a diva even bigger than her. The inimitable Blue Ivy is a personality all by herself and at a mere 6 years old has already started giving us serious wardrobe envy. From her casual Gucci dresses worth thousands of dollars to her mini designer bags. Blue is at her best however when she's out with her Mummy and the two fashion lovers get to share the spotlight together.

3. Kim Kardashian and North West

play
 

From birth, it was clear that North West was not going to be like the other kids. The first child of the West's style was out there from the beginning thanks to her fashion-forward parents. From leopard print slip dresses to pink tracksuits with fur jackets, North was blazing her own trail since before she could walk. Her and Mother Kim Kardashian-West are often papped in complimentary outfits, we are sure Kanye is somewhere beaming at his two stylish ladies.

4. Toyin Lawani and Lordmaine

play
 

Toyin Lawani, Nigeria's popular designer and her son are absolute mother-son goals. The outrageous designer makes sure her son's swag matches her own and when your Mum is a wizard with a sewing machine, you are bound to be first in line for some pretty amazing outfits!

5. Nkiru Anumudu and Ozinna Anumudu

play
 

Having a style icon for a Mother might have most of us running for the hills but certainly not Ozinna. The stylish entrepreneur matches her elegant mother outfit for outfit and the two cut quite the figure on the Lagos social scene. With Aunty Nkiru's signature blonde hair and luxury style matched with Ozinna's love for colour and knack for putting together a look, this mother-daughter duo are a fashion force.

6. Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

play
 

The beauty of this mother-daughter duo is arguably unmatched. From her days on The Cosby Show, Lisa was already a heartthrob for the previous generation so it wasn't much of a surprise that her daughter Zoe would inherit her near-perfect looks. The pixie-like duo are known for their kooky style and whilst they manage to be glamorous when they need to be, for the most part, their style is off-duty chic.

7. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith

play
 

The Smith family are arguably the most un-Hollywood, Hollywood family and Jada and Will have gone to great lengths to ensure that their children are just as 'woke' as they are. This means, Willow is not your typical 'Hollywood' child and the young singer has developed her own unique sense of style which compliments her Mums perfectly.

8. Marjorie and Lori Harvey

play
 

Of course, it's hard to be fashionable when you come from a millionaire family but even so, Lori and Marjorie deserve kudos for their formidable fashion sense. These two are regulars on Instagram, constantly showing off their amazing wardrobes and attending fashion week together. Lori, who has previously modelled for Dolce and Gabbana, is the spitting image of her gorgeous Mum.

9. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Meraiah

play
 

Omotola is the queen of Nollywood and we have watched her grow up on screen before our very eyes. As Omotola celebrates her 40th birthday, her daughter Meraiah is fast-becoming the spitting image of her beautiful mother. The mother-daughter duo recently featured in an ad for Knorr cooking cubes and we are sure we will see a lot more of the two.

10. Waje and Emerald

play
 

Waje is understandably protective of her stunning daughter Emerald who she had when she was quite young. Waje has kept her daughter relatively out of the spotlight but the few pictures we have seen of the two, it's evident that Emerald has inherited her Mother's great style and winning smile.

