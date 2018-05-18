Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Black Panther star looks sensational in orange on Ebony's June cover

Danai Gurira Black Panther star looks sensational in orange on Ebony's June cover

The gorgeous Danai has landed yet another cover, this time she's shining on the June issue of Ebony and radiating Black Girl Magic.

  Published:
Danai Gurira looks sensational in an orange mini dress on Ebony magazine play

Danai Gurira looks sensational in an orange mini dress on Ebony magazine

(Instagram/ @ebony)
Walking Dead star Danai Gurira was catapulted into the spotlight when she starred as alluring General Okoye in Marvel's blockbuster superhero movie, Black Panther. The stunning actress has since been everywhere and now she looks sensational in orange on Ebony's June cover.

Ebony Magazine announced Danai Gurira as the June 2018 cover girl with a photo above of the gorgeous Zimbabwean American actress on the cover with the following caption:

We Are Proud To Announce Our New June 2018 Cover Girl! A-List Actress, Playwright, Producer, and Activist- Danai Gurira has done the necessary calculations to use her Black Girl Magic to its full potential while navigating television, Film, and Broadway.

Speaking about her cover in Ebony, Danai said:

Growing up at a time when you didn’t often see yourself represented in popular media, #EbonyMagazine was always that source of edification celebrating Black voices, history, and achievements. Really enjoyed shooting this cover and sharing my story with them. Thanks so much @ebonymagazine!

 

Here are a few more photos from Danai's sensational spread in Ebony magazine!

Danai Gurira's feature spread in Ebony magazine play

Danai Gurira's feature spread in Ebony magazine

(Instagram/ @danaigurira)

Danai Gurira looks stunning in a pink dress play

Danai Gurira looks stunning in a pink dress

(Instagram/ @danaigurira)
