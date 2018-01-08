Home > Entertainment > Movies >

This is why so many people are wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018 Here's why so many actors are wearing black to event

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet puts less importance on glitz and glamour and more emphasis solemnity

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is why so many people are wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes play

This is why so many people are wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As a silent protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, many women and some men have chosen to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

This is in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which aim to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

The likes of Dakota Johnson, Kerry Washington, Justin Timberlake, Maggot Robbie, Mariah Carey and Allison Williams already turned up for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in their dramatic black gowns.

play Viola Davis at the 2018 Golden Globes in black

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment in Nollywood is an epidemic; but who will speak up?

The Times Up activist group was formed by some A-List actors such as Meryl StreepReese Witherspoon, Debra MessingShonda RhimesEmma Stone, Charlize Theron and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Golden Globes blackout is not only a protest. It is also aimed at raising egal defense fund for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Currently, the group has raised approximately $15 million, with a goal of at least $16 milion.

But Why Black?

"Today, we wear black. Why? Nearly 1/2 of men think women are well represented in leadership roles and 1/3 of women think women are well represented in leadership roles," actress Ashley Judd had posted on Instagram. "The *reality* is, only 1 in 10 senior leaders are women. #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack.

Judd was among the first group of women to speak publicly about the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which kicked off the ongoing worldwide conversations about sexual harassment.

The ugly tales of Weinstein, who sexually harassed and assaulted numerous actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale, were revealed in 2017. Harvey demanded sexual favours from these actors in exchange for a movie role.

play Here's is why so many actors are wearing black to Golden Globes

General Acceptance of Golden Globes Blackout

Not everyone supports the blackout movemnet. Actress Rose McGowan had previously called out Meryl Streep for choosing to wear black after she happily worked for Weinsten.

play

Blanca Blanco also ignored the Golden Globes blackout by turning up to the event in a revealing red dress.

play Blanca didn't take part in the blackout (Getty )

 

At the 2018 Golden Globes, stars, including Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, will be accompanied by key activists from different fields, including the founder of the #MeToo movement.

Check out the complete list of Golden Globes winners here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 "Price of Fame" A new telenovela is coming to Telemundo, here's...bullet
3 Golden Globes 2018 Here's why so many actors are wearing black to eventbullet

Related Articles

"House of Cards" Netflix cancels show amid sexual abuse allegation against Kevin Spacey
Brett Ratner Director, radio boss implicated in Hollywood abuse scandal
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
Julia Louis-Dreyfus American actress announces she has breast cancer
Kevin Spacey 10 things you never knew about "House of Cards" actor
2018 Golden Globes Hollywood gets party season started at glitzy event

Movies

Brad Pitt offers $120,000 to watch show with Daenerys
"Game of Thrones" Brad Pitt offers $120,000 to watch show with Daenerys
Oprah Winfrey, Winner, Cecil B
Golden Globe Awards 2018 Oprah Winfrey receives Cecil B. DeMille award, gives powerful speech [Video]
handmaids tale
2018 Golden Globe Awards "The Handmaid's Tale" wins Best TV Series (Drama)
Cast of 'Stranger Things' at the Golden Globes
Golden Globe Awards 2018 See complete list of winners