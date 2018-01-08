news

As a silent protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, many women and some men have chosen to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

This is in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which aim to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

The likes of Dakota Johnson, Kerry Washington, Justin Timberlake, Maggot Robbie, Mariah Carey and Allison Williams already turned up for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in their dramatic black gowns.

The Times Up activist group was formed by some A-List actors such as Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Debra Messing, Shonda Rhimes, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Golden Globes blackout is not only a protest. It is also aimed at raising egal defense fund for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Currently, the group has raised approximately $15 million, with a goal of at least $16 milion.

But Why Black?

"Today, we wear black. Why? Nearly 1/2 of men think women are well represented in leadership roles and 1/3 of women think women are well represented in leadership roles," actress Ashley Judd had posted on Instagram. "The *reality* is, only 1 in 10 senior leaders are women. #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack.

Judd was among the first group of women to speak publicly about the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which kicked off the ongoing worldwide conversations about sexual harassment.

The ugly tales of Weinstein, who sexually harassed and assaulted numerous actresses , including Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale, were revealed in 2017. Harvey demanded sexual favours from these actors in exchange for a movie role.

General Acceptance of Golden Globes Blackout

Not everyone supports the blackout movemnet. Actress Rose McGowan had previously called out Meryl Streep for choosing to wear black after she happily worked for Weinsten.

Blanca Blanco also ignored the Golden Globes blackout by turning up to the event in a revealing red dress.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, stars, including Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, will be accompanied by key activists from different fields, including the founder of the #MeToo movement.