AFDW, LFDW :  Get ready for fashion week in Lagos

Fashion week is around the corner. Once again Lagos is set to play host to countless fashion shows in this month of October. We’re bracing ourselves to see new collections and creative pieces from designers on the continent.

The fashion show schedule includes the African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) and the Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW). It sure is going to be a busy month for designers, stylists, models, fashionistas and fashion enthusiasts.

Here are some tips for you to get fashion week ready:

The events

Trying to figure out when exactly the events come up? Here are the details:

African Fashion and Design Week - October 13 - October 15, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel.

Lagos Fashion and Design Week - October 2017 - at the Federal Palace Hotel.

Get your tickets

Except you’re a member of the press or a blogger or fashionista who’s been specially invited, it’s advisable that you book your tickets ahead of time and RSVP for events.

What to wear

This all depends on your fashion sense. It’s fashion week and there’ll be major fashion statements being made by designers, models and other attendees. We recommend you go for a simple casual look with a statement piece.

Be camera ready

Visual artists and photographers are always like hawks during fashion week and will be taking pictures of everything from the runway to the streets.

Heels or flats?

The answer to this question is whatever you are comfortable in. But those heel might just make you shine.

Are you bold enough to pull this off?

Obey fashion show etiquette

Is there such a thing you ask? Yes! Arrive to shows early. RSVP for the shows you plan to attend. Don’t be that annoying person walking around or receiving a call while the show is going on or talking out loud. Sit in the allocated space created for your specific kind of ticket.

Network

There’s no point attending these events and not meeting someone new. Mingle with fellow attendees; smile and introduce yourself to the person next to you. ]

Have fun!