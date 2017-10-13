Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Singer hosts meet & greet party with Nigerian Djs UK Association

Mystro Singer hosts meet & greet party with Nigerian Djs UK Association [Photos]

Mystro who is in the United Kingdom for a media tour will also be visiting top media houses and radio stations.

  • Published:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Singer, songwriter and producer, Mystro had a Meet and Greet party with the Nigerian Djs UK association.

Mystro hosts meet &amp; greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association play CDQ with Mystro at singer's meet & greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association (Micheal Tubes Creations)

 

The artiste who is in the United Kingdom for a media tour will be visiting media houses and radio stations like BEN TV, Pules Radio, Colourful Radio, ABN Radio and Beat FM London.

Mystro hosts meet &amp; greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association play Mystro and guests at his meet & greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association (Micheal Tubes Creations)

 

It was a full house with some UK entertainment consultants and media gurus like Dj Abass, Smade, Deejaygabe, Trayc Selasie, Dj osa jatt, Cdq, Daramin of Daramin Records, Dj Cynthia, Bayo omisore, Stefikoko Pr, Wisetola, Okay Africa and more in attendance.

Mystro hosts meet &amp; greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association play Mystro and guests at his meet & greet party with Nigerian Djs UK association (Micheal Tubes Creations)

 

The event was hosted and organised by Adeshope and Bankulli Entertainment Connect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 12-16/10/17bullet
2 Get Naked 2017 Project brings creatives together to raise awareness on...bullet
3 Seyi Shay Yolo crooner performs at the Kigali Jazz Junction [photos]bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Simi, Kiss Daniel, Skales 5 songs released in 2017 which sampled old Nigerian records
K1 de Ultimate Fuji legend wants to redefine the genre by adding Trap, R&B
Kcee Singer drops second studio album "Attention To Detail"
Skiibii 'Moon and back' [Video]
Pulse Exclusive How Nigerian artists are underpaid by local digital distribution companies and the system
Music Teni - 'Fargin'

Events

"Foreplay Fridays" Come experience evening of fun as it debuts at COVA
West African Gaming Expo 2017
"West African Gaming Expo" Dele Tejuosho, Jane Ivhurie, Jide Martin, Kolawole Olarewaju speak at fourth edition
Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Red Carpet
EMLN 2017 Lanre Da Silva, Dj Cuppy, Kiki Kamanu grace blue carpet
Jameson Connects Nigeria
Jameson Connects Nigeria Show Dem Camp, Kaline, Aye, others rocked the stage at event