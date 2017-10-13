Singer, songwriter and producer, Mystro had a Meet and Greet party with the Nigerian Djs UK association.

The artiste who is in the United Kingdom for a media tour will be visiting media houses and radio stations like BEN TV, Pules Radio, Colourful Radio, ABN Radio and Beat FM London.

It was a full house with some UK entertainment consultants and media gurus like Dj Abass, Smade, Deejaygabe, Trayc Selasie, Dj osa jatt, Cdq, Daramin of Daramin Records, Dj Cynthia, Bayo omisore, Stefikoko Pr, Wisetola, Okay Africa and more in attendance.

The event was hosted and organised by Adeshope and Bankulli Entertainment Connect.