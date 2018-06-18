Pulse.ng logo
Exclusive cocktail event to celebrate spring 2018 arrival

  Published: 2018-06-18
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce an exclusive event at the TOMMY HILFIGER store in Lagos, Nigeria on 21st of June, 2018.

Press, influencers, and fans of the brand will attend the cocktail event that celebrates the arrival of the Spring 2018 menswear, womenswear, TOMMY JEANS, footwear and accessories collections in the store.

The Spring 2018 collection celebrates Tommy Hilfiger’s love of motor sports, where speed and immediacy fuse with a touch of vintage nostalgia and will be sold in-store during the event. The store also carries Summer Pre-Fall 2018 collections that are inspired by Tommy’s love of travel and adventure and celebrates freedom and exploration.

play

 

For the Spring 2018 season, British Formula One racing driver and four-time Formula One® World Champion Lewis Hamilton is the new global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER men’s. International supermodel Gigi Hadid is the global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER womenswear.

Tommy Hilfiger stores can also be located at The Ikeja City Mall, Lagos (ICM) and Port Harcourt shopping mall in Port Harcourt.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfigerNigeria and @TommyHilfiger

The Tommy Hilfiger cocktail event will take place at Tommy Hilfigier store in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday, 21st of June, 2018.

