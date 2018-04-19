Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Types of teeth and their common problems

Wellness Types of teeth and their common problems

The incisors take up eight out of the total 32 number of teeth. They are found at the foremost part of the mouth and are arranged in fours.

  • Published:
Types of teeth and their common problems play

Types of teeth and their common problems

(The news minute)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teeth are the hardest part of the human body, and arguably one of the most sensitive as well.

But for the most part, they are usually overlooked because of its small size and the position it takes in the body.

Yet they are used for various activities carried out by human everyday, such as eating. However, there are four types of teeth which are the incisors, the molar, the premolar and the canines.

1. The incisors

The incisors take up eight out of the total 32 number of teeth. They are found at the foremost part of the mouth and are arranged in fours.

Four on the top layer of the teeth and four on the lower layer of the teeth. They are mainly used for cutting foods.

Types of teeth and their common problems play

Types of teeth and their common problems

(Utodent)

 

2. The Canines

From the name alone, images of fangs and sharply pointed tooth come to mind.

The canines are sharp pointed fang-like teeth that are used for tearing food apart. They are four in number and are arranged singly in each part of the mouth.

One on the lower Jae and one on the upper jaw.

3. The premolar

The premolars are another type of teeth that are used for chewing and grinding. They are eight in number and are also known as bicuspids.

Sometimes referred to as transitional teeth, premolars are located between the canine and molar teeth. There are two premolars per quadrant in the permanent set of teeth, making eight premolars total in the mouth.

4. The Molar

The molar is another type of teeth and they are used for chewing and grinding of food.

Sometimes referred to as the mother of teeth, the molars are eight in number and are arranged in twos at the two sides of the jaw; two on top and two below at each part of the jaw.

Types of teeth and their common problems play

Types of teeth and their common problems

(The news minute)

 

But there's also another set of molars that develop at an advanced stage of one's life, and are called the famous wisdom teeth.

They are two in number developing one at each extreme end of the lower jaw.

However, as earlier mentioned, our teeth are small but they play a vital role in the overall development of the human body.

And one thing that drives that point home is the fact that a blow to the teeth affects the entire body.

This is why it is very important for one to try every possible means to prevent common teeth problems by keeping them clean and healthy.

Here are some of the common teeth problems:

1. Halitosis

Commonly known as mouth odor, halitosis is one of the most debilitating and embarrassing teeth diseases. It can lead to social embarrassment and an unease in the company of other people.

Halitosis could be caused by a dental decay.

Types of teeth and their common problems play

Types of teeth and their common problems

(Healthy project)

2. Tooth decay

Tooth decay is another very common disease of the teeth. It is caused by the acidic combination of the sugar deposited by the sugary food we eat and the plaque deposited on our teeth.

It can, however, be avoided by regular cleaning of the teeth.

3. Periodontal or gum disease

This is characterized by reddish coloured swollen, painful gum and sensitive teeth. And it can be prevented by regularly brushing and flossing the teeth every morning and night.

ALSO READ: How to use this plant juice to grow your hair

 

 

More

Earthing The health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Tomatoes The health benefits of this plant will surprise youbullet
3 Onion How to use this plant juice to grow your hairbullet

Related Articles

Lemon The health benefits of this fruits are numerous and amazing
Garden Egg The health benefits of this plant are incredible
Carrot The health benefits of this fruits are amazing
Honey The health benefits of this organic product are unbelievable
Pawpaw The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind
Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculous
Pineapple The health benefits of this fruit are wonderful
Hair Dyeing The side effects of changing your hair colour will shock you

Beauty & Health

Turn your bedroom from messy into a zen paradise as a form of self-care
Wellness How to turn your bedroom into a zen paradise
The beauty benefits of raw shea butter
Natural Skincare The beauty benefits of shea butter
Lola OJ throws up the peace sign during her simple make-up tutorial video
Lola OJ Beauty vlogger shares her simple make-up tutorial
7 priceless health benefits of palm kernel oil
Palm Kernel Oil The health benefits of this organic product are priceless