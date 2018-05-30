Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

This Jackie Aina review the new 'Beach Please' collection is hilarious

Rihanna's colourful new collection is out and trust Jackie Aina to entertain us with her hilarious and honest review.

(Youtube/ @jackieaina)
When it comes to product reviews on Youtube, nobody does it better than Jackie Aina. The lively Youtuber always manages to deliver an entertaining and honest review of any product. This time, she tackles the new Fenty Beauty collection Beach Please and it is hilarious.

Ever since the launch of Fenty Beauty in September last year, the hype surrounding it has not subsided. The beauty line has reached cult status with a 40-shade foundation range, show-stopping highlighters and a rainbow of matte lipsticks. Now, Rihanna has unveiled the second release of its Summer 2018 Collection 'Beach, Please!'

Following the April launch of her 'Body Lava' body shimmers, this drop continues an exploration of glistening, reflective hues in a range of colours that will have us ready for those hot and sticky summer nights.

Just when you thought Fenty Beauty had reached peak had surprised us enough, Rihanna has upped the game with three new duos that have the same weightless, longwear formula as the original in a dazzling array of iridescent colours.

This time, the products come in eye-popping shades that look great on all skin tones, including Mimosa Sunrise and Sangria Sunset, Sand Castle and Mint’d Mojito, and Poolside.

Speaking about the range, Rihanna said, “I’ve never been afraid of a little colour and I love highlighting with these. I like to layer the colours and blend from my cheeks to my eyes to my temples.”

Check out Jackie's review of the colourful range below!

 

