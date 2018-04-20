Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Take a look at Beauty influencer Ronke Raji's simple wedding beau

Bridal Make-up Take a look at beauty influencer Ronke Raji's simple wedding beauty tutorial

As her own wedding draws nearer, Ronke Raji plays around with bridal looks and rings to us this simple, natural, glowing wedding beat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ronke Raji's bridal beauty tutorial play

Ronke Raji's bridal beauty tutorial

(Youtube/ @ronkeraji)
Feeling beautiful on your wedding day is every bride's well-deserved right! Whether you're hiring a glam squad to do your hair and makeup or watching a ton of YouTube beauty videos to learn the tips and tricks yourself. Here's beauty influencer Ronke Raji with a simple bridal tutorial that will have you covered on your big day.

Ronke made headlines when her fiance, Arthur, proposed to her in a super romantic, surprise proposal which involved all their family and friends.

As her own wedding day draws nearer, she shows off her make-up skills by giving us bridal inspiration with this simple, natural, glowing beauty look.

Take a look at it below!

ALSO READ: Beauty blogger, fiancé are so gorgeous in their pre-wedding pictures

