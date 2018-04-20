As her own wedding draws nearer, Ronke Raji plays around with bridal looks and rings to us this simple, natural, glowing wedding beat.
Ronke made headlines when her fiance, Arthur, proposed to her in a super romantic, surprise proposal which involved all their family and friends.
As her own wedding day draws nearer, she shows off her make-up skills by giving us bridal inspiration with this simple, natural, glowing beauty look.
Take a look at it below!
