Feeling beautiful on your wedding day is every bride's well-deserved right! Whether you're hiring a glam squad to do your hair and makeup or watching a ton of YouTube beauty videos to learn the tips and tricks yourself. Here's beauty influencer Ronke Raji with a simple bridal tutorial that will have you covered on your big day.

Ronke made headlines when her fiance, Arthur, proposed to her in a super romantic, surprise proposal which involved all their family and friends.

As her own wedding day draws nearer, she shows off her make-up skills by giving us bridal inspiration with this simple, natural, glowing beauty look.

Take a look at it below!