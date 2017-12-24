Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Hair Trend :  Cool protective styles for girls with natural hair to try out in the new year

Hair Trend Cool protective styles for girls with natural hair to try out in the new year

Here are some hair trends to give you some necessary hair inspiration

  • Published:
protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's a new year soon and we want to try something new with our hair but sometimes it's hard to get some inspiration. Natural hair girls need to look no further for their new year hair inspo.

Natural hair has been steady growing in popularity and the more people who shun relaxers, the more inspiration and styles  we see coming out of the natural hair world.

Having to deal with a different hair texture and coarseness means having to be think out of the box when it comes to styling. In that sense, protective styles are a blessing because as we are protecting our hair from the elements, we are also coming up with new and exciting ways to look good.

Struggling for style inspiration? Don't worry, we have got you covered with these cool looks to try out in 2018.

ALSO READ: Struggling to style your natural hair?

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)

protective hairstyles play (Pinterest)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Hair Trend Cool protective styles for girls with natural hair to try...bullet
3 Naturalistas Struggling to style your natural hair? Try one of thesebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger The vegan and natural hair struggle is real
Naturalistas Struggling to style your natural hair? Try one of these
Natures Gentle Touch Ultimate guide to a good natural hair

Beauty & Health

Homemade skin care remedies
DIY Home skin care remedies
Orange The health benefits of this fruit are priceless
Miss Nigeria contestants 2017
Miss Nigeria The pageant clocks sixty years
Juliet Ibrahim green braids
Hair Trend Juliet Ibrahim rocks waist length green braids