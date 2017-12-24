news

It's a new year soon and we want to try something new with our hair but sometimes it's hard to get some inspiration. Natural hair girls need to look no further for their new year hair inspo.

Natural hair has been steady growing in popularity and the more people who shun relaxers, the more inspiration and styles we see coming out of the natural hair world.

Having to deal with a different hair texture and coarseness means having to be think out of the box when it comes to styling. In that sense, protective styles are a blessing because as we are protecting our hair from the elements, we are also coming up with new and exciting ways to look good.

Struggling for style inspiration? Don't worry, we have got you covered with these cool looks to try out in 2018.

