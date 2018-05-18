Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty vlogger recreates Kim Kardashian's fierce Met Gala look

Kim's Met Gala look will go down in history as being one of the best. Take a look at this beauty vlogger's version!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kim Kardashian Met Gala beauty look play

Kim Kardashian Met Gala beauty look

(sbs.com.au)
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look is still one of the most talked about in Met history and one of the most recreated. Her 90's style smokey eye and over-lined nude lip was simple yet made a bold statement on the gold carpet. Beauty vlogger, Deola Adebiyi from OmogeMura, recreates Kim Kardashian's fierce Met Gala look.

Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ: The best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look in this 90's-inspired look.

Check out Deola's version of Kim's snatched Met look!

 

