Beauty vlogger recreates Kim Kardashian's fierce Met Gala look

Kim's Met Gala look will go down in history as being one of the best. Take a look at this beauty vlogger's version!
Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look in this 90's-inspired look.
Check out Deola's version of Kim's snatched Met look!