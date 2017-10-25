Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty Tutorial :  You should try a natural makeup look

Beauty Tutorial You should try a natural makeup look

Natural makeup look is in and you should totally get on board the minimalist trend, check cool inspirations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anne Idibia play

Anne Idibia gets a natural makeup look from Doranne Beauty

(Instagram/Yangabeauty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Natural makeup look are in, they are subtle and are perfect for everyday wear.

The natural/clean makeup look are termed minimalist as they tend not to be 'too much', giving an illusion of a clean bare face when done right.

The natural makeup look work well for daytime and only need to be switched up a little for nightime. Popular makeup artists and vloggers, Kluermoi and Iamdodos work the minimalist look picture perfect.

 

With natural makeup look, a radiant glow is key so a flattering highlighter is key. To achieve a clean minimalist makeup, you have to perfect these steps:

It's going down on sunday so please permit me to disturb your timeline#emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==##. We still have a few seats available for The Hands-on Makeup Masterclass Vol 3 , email dodos@beautyrevolutionng.com or call 08139340801 to register . Date: Sunday 17th, September Venue: @workstationnigeria Thanks to our sponsors for making the goodie bags lit @workstationnigeria @tirobeauty @jumiabeauty @stylemeafrica @beautyinlagos @pulsenigeria247 @beautyrevolutionstudio @bellanaijabeauty @zaroncosmetics @yangabeauty @taos_inc @pearlluxurylashes @bathkandy @glambeautyjay @cameraman.ng @uberchicville @switchcosmetics @poutbym @beautykink @orikigroup #dartistebydodos #dbdmasterclassvol3 #dbdmasterclass #Beauty #MakeupTraining

A post shared by D'ARTISTE BY DODOS (@iamdodos) on

 

  1. Never use the same shade of concealer to neaten the top and bottom areas of the brows as the top part of the brows tend to be lighter in everyone.

  2. When contouring the nose, use the beginning of the eyebrows as guide to achieve a flattering definition and blend seamlessly.

  3. Start filling the brows lightly from the arch and NOT the beginning of the brows, following hair lines to achieve a natural look.

 

Will you rock the natural makeup look?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 STDs 6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria, and their symptomsbullet
2 Wellness How to improve the quality of your skin naturallybullet
3 Dates The health benefits of this fruit will surprise youbullet

Related Articles

Body Soufflé Why use this as part of a daily skincare routine?
Makeup Application 5 foundation rules to follow if you want perfect coverage
Skincare Routine Do you wear undereye masks? Here's why you should
Dandruff Here's why you have flaky scalp + ways to deal with it
Toning VS Bleaching Get to know about these confused beauty terms
Pulse Beauty List 6 international drugstore makeup brands with products that work
Pulse Beauty Review I tried an electric facial cleanser for the first time!
MAC Cosmetics Makeup brand ranks 4th for top millennial brands, CoverGirl is no 1!
Iamdodos Top MUA shares 6 top tips for beauty lovers

Beauty & Health

STDs are not contracted only through sex
STDs Unusual ways you get them without having sex
Foods that help combat STDs
Pulse List Top 7 foods that fight STDs
Pores
Beauty 1 Natural way to close large pores
Ajali Body & Hair Butter Soufflé Lemongrass
Body Soufflé Why use this as part of a daily skincare routine?