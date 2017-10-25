Beauty Tutorial :  You should try a natural makeup look

Natural makeup look are in, they are subtle and are perfect for everyday wear.

The natural/clean makeup look are termed minimalist as they tend not to be 'too much', giving an illusion of a clean bare face when done right.

The natural makeup look work well for daytime and only need to be switched up a little for nightime. Popular makeup artists and vloggers, Kluermoi and Iamdodos work the minimalist look picture perfect.

With natural makeup look, a radiant glow is key so a flattering highlighter is key. To achieve a clean minimalist makeup, you have to perfect these steps:

Never use the same shade of concealer to neaten the top and bottom areas of the brows as the top part of the brows tend to be lighter in everyone. When contouring the nose, use the beginning of the eyebrows as guide to achieve a flattering definition and blend seamlessly. Start filling the brows lightly from the arch and NOT the beginning of the brows, following hair lines to achieve a natural look.

Will you rock the natural makeup look?