5 lipstick colours you probably wouldn't try

Lipstick 5 unusual shades to try

Thinking of trying out a new shade of lipstick? Here are some colours we've curated just for you.

Go for a bold look with glossy black lipstick play

Go for a bold look with glossy black lipstick

When we establish what our makeup routine is we tend to stick to the same kind of looks and colour shades. Brown eye shadow and pink lips in the day, a smokey eye and red lips at night.

Most times we play it safe because finding the perfect lipstick shade can prove to be a challenge. Thinking it might be time to switch things up? Here are a few shades for you should try today.

Fearless orange

Orange lipstick play

Orange lipstick

This orange shade screams bold and ready.

Sensational purple

Purple lips play

Purple lips

Purple is a cool and can bring on a dramatic look. Best recommended with minimal make-up.

Brown sugar

Brown lipstick play

Brown lipstick

Chocolate brown lipstick is amazing especially on dark skin tones. This shade definitely gives off an edgy vibe.

Green with envy

Green lipstick play

Green lipstick

Why not?

Baby pink

Matte pink lips play

Matte pink lips

Sometimes matte lipstick is just the route to go. This nude pink matte is a chic option for every girl.

