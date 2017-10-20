Thinking of trying out a new shade of lipstick? Here are some colours we've curated just for you.
Most times we play it safe because finding the perfect lipstick shade can prove to be a challenge. Thinking it might be time to switch things up? Here are a few shades for you should try today.
This orange shade screams bold and ready.
Purple is a cool and can bring on a dramatic look. Best recommended with minimal make-up.
Chocolate brown lipstick is amazing especially on dark skin tones. This shade definitely gives off an edgy vibe.
Why not?
Sometimes matte lipstick is just the route to go. This nude pink matte is a chic option for every girl.