5 foods that will help boost your immune system

One of the major roles of the immune system is to guard the body against any foreign matters that might bring about a homeostatic imbalance.

However, the successfulness of the immune system depends greatly on its ability to differentiate between foreign and host cells.

Scientific studies have shown that whenever an organism in the body is been threatened by microorganisms, viruses, or cancer cells, the immune system acts fast to protect it from any such threat.

Thus, it is safe to claim that without the immune system, our bodies would be open to attack from bacteria, viruses, parasites, and more.

Such is the importance of the immune system that it does not only protect our body from any alien matter that might result in damage, it is also essential for our survival.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that our immune system must be healthy at all times in other to perform its functions properly.

Here are five numbers of foods that contribute to boosting your immune system

1. Honey

Even before the Canadian Living magazine stated it, a lot of people know that honey has been used as a cold remedy for centuries.

Honey, which is known for its sweetness, is loaded with antioxidants that can kill the bacteria that cause sore throats, ear infections, and coughs, and can also speed up the wound healing process, strengthen your digestive system, as well as boosting the immune system.

Studies have also shown that honey is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which are very effective for the removal of free radicals from the body.

Thus, it is advisable to start your day by adding a spoonful of honey and lemon juice (from half a lemon) to a cup of warm water to boost your immune system.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt has been shown to be a great source of vitamin D, and vitamin D does not only regulate the immune system, it also helps boost our body’s natural defenses against disease.

However, when getting a yogurt for the purpose of boosting your immune system, look for the ones that have "live and active cultures" printed on the label, like Greek yogurt; as it will stimulate your immune system to help fight diseases.

Try to get plain yogurts rather than the kinds that are pre-flavored and loaded with sugar.

3. Onions

Studies have shown that onion is packed with immune-boosting nutrients like selenium, sulfur compounds, zinc, and vitamin C.

In addition, they’re one of the best sources of quercetin, a potent flavonoid, and antioxidant that has antiviral properties as well as histamine regulating effects.

Furthermore, onions help to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, promote relaxation of the vascular smooth muscle, prevent clot formation, and even help to lower blood sugar.

4. Garlic

Apart from the fact that garlic is rich in antioxidants, and has multiple antibacterial and antiviral properties, studies have shown that it has many health benefits, which boost the immune system is one of them.

This pungent member of the onion family contains several compounds—including allicin—that have antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. And together they help boost your immune system throughout the cold and flu season.

5. Water

When it comes to boosting the immune system, the importance of water cannot be overemphasized. One of the benefits of drinking water is that adequate hydration has a huge impact on your immune system.

Water helps all of your body's systems function at optimum levels, as drinking plenty of water flushes toxins and ensures that your cells get all of the oxygen they need to function as they were meant to.