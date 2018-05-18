5 foods that increase your risk of having cancer

news

Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

The disease is known around the world to be a major health problem affecting millions of people. And according to recent research, this deadly sickness seems to be posing a greater threat like never before.

Be that as it may, studies suggest that 30 percent to 40 percent of all kinds of cancer can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle and dietary measures; as a good number of cancer cases have been shown to be lifestyle-related.

Here are some of the foods that increase your risk of having cancer

1. Added sugar

What is unknown to most people is that sugar can do more than increase your calorie intake. As a matter of fact, high consumption of added sugar has also been associated with increased cancer risk.

There’s evidence that added sugars, such as high fructose corn syrup, may increase the risk of esophageal cancer, small intestine cancer, and breast cancer.

Furthermore, a good number of studies have found that sugar not only contributes to problems like obesity and diabetes but is also linked to the increased growth of tumors and metastasis.

2. Foods high in additive

A 2016 study published in Cancer Research discovered a link between common food additives and colon cancer. Researchers at Georgia State University’s Institute for Biomedical Sciences found that mice that regularly ingested the dietary emulsifiers called polysorbate-80 and carboxymethylcellulose experienced exacerbated tumor development and increased, low-grade inflammation and colon carcinogenesis.

3. Processed meat

In as much as meats, fish and dairy products can be included in an anti-cancer diet, studies have shown that everyone should try their possible best to avoid processed meats.

Strong evidence shows that eating lots of processed and red meat can increase the risk of bowel cancer, and possibly stomach and pancreatic cancer.

Processed meat includes ham, hot dog, bacon, salami, and sausages. Red meat includes all fresh, minced and frozen beef, pork and lamb. Fresh white meat (such as chicken) and fish are not linked with an increased risk of cancer.

Scientists think there are a number of ways in which processed and red meat can increase the risk of cancer – they involve the chemicals found in these meats. Some chemicals are a natural part of the meat, and others are made when the meat is preserved or cooked at high temperatures.

4. Canned foods

According to research in the Environmental Research Journal, many cans are lined with bisphenol-A (BPA), which has been shown to damage DNA.

This can increase your risk of certain cancers and type 2 diabetes (although the full potential effects are unknown, and studies have been primarily done on animals rather than humans).

If you're shopping for canned foods, make sure the can is clearly labeled “BPA-free," and limit your canned food consumption to one serving per day maximum.

5. Hydrogenated oil

Even though hydrogenated oils are known to preserve processed foods, studies have shown that it can influence cell membranes’ structure and flexibility, which can lead to cancer.

Vegetable oils also contain high levels of omega-6 fatty acids, which can cause heart disease and increase the risk of various malignancies, particularly skin cancer.