Zahra Buhari is pregnant!

Zahra Buhari-Indimi , President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, is expecting her first child with hubby, Ahmed Indimi.

Zahra was spotted trying to conceal her growing baby bump at her Uncle's wedding which took place in Abuja, on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Of course, she was glowing with motherly beauty but this is no surprise as Zahra has always been a looker.

Snippet from our first inlaws wedding A post shared by Hausa Room (@hausaroom) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Zahra and Ahmed, who is the son of Billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi, got married at the National Mosque on December 16, 2016.

Big congrats to the expectant couple.