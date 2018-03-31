Zahra Buhari is pregnant!

Zahra was spotted trying to conceal her growing baby bump at her Uncle's wedding which took place in Abuja on Friday.
Of course, she was glowing with motherly beauty but this is no surprise as Zahra has always been a looker.
Zahra and Ahmed, who is the son of Billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi, got married at the National Mosque on December 16, 2016.
Big congrats to the expectant couple.