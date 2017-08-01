Get a glimpse into what Nigeria looked and felt like before the 90s.

Have you ever wondered what Nigeria looked like and felt like back in the day?

When we say back in the day we don't mean the 90s but the 60s, 70s, and 80s. These three decades covered the independence, rise and tragedies of Nigeria.

We are bad at keeping history but thanks to a Facebook group called The Nigerian Nostalgia 1960-1980 Project, you can go back in time to see what life was like back then. Nothing can be more beautiful and soulful than black and white photos that tell a narrative.

Here are some of the most intriguing photos below;

1. This Bournvita print advert came out in the December 1966 edition of Reader's Digest Volume 8. It was the Nigerian edition. Bournvita is still a staple in most Nigerian households till date. It is one of those legacy brands that define a nation.

2. Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro was established in 1963 by the then Western Region with aid from Harvard University and USAID. In its early years most of the teachers in the school were lecturers from Harvard University.

3. The man in the convertible was the Premier of the Midwest Region of Nigeria, Chief Osadebay. This picture was taken during an electoral campaign circa 1964. You can see a convoy of Mercedes Benz cars behind him- most likely politicians from his party who were on the campaign trail.

4. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was a harsh critic of MKO Abiola. Despite being Egba boys Fela claimed he was a CIA spy. Fela released the record ' I.T.T' in 1980 as a direct attack on MKO Abiola who was the representative of I.T.T in Nigeria. On August 17, 1980, the Washington Post published an article that claimed the corporation paid millions of dollars to obtain contracts in Nigeria.

5. Though many said they were rivals, King Sunny Ade and Chief Ebenezer Obey were the leading Yoruba acts for many decades in Nigeria. This is indeed a rare photo of the juju maestros sharing the same stage.

6. Tinubu Square is one of the iconic spots in Lagos. This picture taking in the 60s, is the view "towards the Old Tinubu Methodist Church, built in a Neo-gothic style...The building on the left is Ilojo Bar also known as Olaiya House. It was built in 1855 and is one of the earliest examples of Afro-Brazilian architecture in Lagos. It was originally owned by the Fernandez family who were Brazilian returnees. In 1934 it was sold to to Mr. Alfred Olaiya of Ijesha-Ishu, father of musical maestro Victor Olaiya. Sadly the 161-yr-old building was demolished by developers in 2016" according to Bimbola Babarinde the owner of the picture.

7. One of Nigeria's top football clubs is the Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (popularly known as 3SC). It is also one of the most successful clubs with five league titles and four FA Cup trophies. The club was founded in the 1950s and the time this picture was taken it was known as WNDC Ibadan (Western Nigeria Development Company). It later changed to IICC (Industrial Investment and Credit Corporation) Shooting Stars of Ibadan before settling with its present name.

8. Today FESTAC town is home to millions of people in the Lagos metropolis. It was also the centre for the emergence of R&B and Hip-Hop in Nigeria in the late 90s.

9. The Western Nigerian Television became the first TV station in tropical Africa when it was established on October 31, 1959 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Over the years it was absorbed into the Nigerian Television Authority. WNTV is now known as NTA Ibadan.

10. Major Adewale Ademoyega is known in Nigeria's history as one of the five majors who rebelled and led the first Nigerian coup in 1966. Born in 1934, he graduated with a degree from the University of London and enrolled in the Nigerian army. This made him one of the few first graduates who joined the army. He died on February 21, 2007 at the age of 72. Adewale earned a degree in history from the University of London. He was one of the first graduates that enrolled as an officer in the Nigerian army.