Home > Gist >

See video of expat paddling in the Island flood

In Lagos See video of expat paddling in the Island flood

Many houses were ravaged by the negative effects of a week of torrential rain in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mother Nature 18 killed, 6,637 houses destroyed by flood in Jigawa
In Bauchi 12 persons reported dead in flooding incident
Heavy Downpour 3 persons die in massive flood in Nassarawa
Pulse Eyewitness Igbobo roads overrun by flood [Photos]
'Shayo Na Bastard' Man falls into flooded canal in drunken stupor
InZamfara 60-yr-old woman killed, over 500 people rendered homeless by flood
A Weekend To Forget Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto submerged in floods
Dear Lagos A letter of frustration to the drowning city
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A canoe might just be one of the kits required if you are a resident of the Lagos Island as was seen in a video showing an expatriate paddle in the recent flood.

Many houses in the Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas were engulfed with massive volume of water which went as far as their living rooms.

An expat seen paddling a canoe in flooded Victoria Island. play

An expat seen paddling a canoe in flooded Victoria Island.

(YouTube)

 

This is largely due to the torrential rain experienced in Lagos this week, though the major blame should go to the poorly planned or nonexistent drainage system in some areas.

As a result, a number of properties such as home furniture and vehicles were destroyed due to the unrestricted flow of water.

The Lagos Island is not new to the challenges often experienced whenever there is a heavy rain downpour, but this week occurrence takes the cake in recent times.

One major lesson that should be taken from this is how devastating things can get when poor planning are made in city infrastructure.

A boy in Lagos flood play

A boy in Lagos flood

(The Cable )

 

Though the path to repair might be a long, tedious one, it is advisable for stakeholders to start acting and put structures in place in a bid to avoid greater disaster in the future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet
2 Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escapebullet
3 Evans Kidnap Kingpin reportedly moved to Abujabullet

Gist

The Nigerian founding fathers, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe, and Sir Abubakar Tafewa Balewa
Lagos State Government It's important for this generation to know Nigeria's history
Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Evans 'Kidnap kingpin is intact in police custody' - NPF Spokesperson
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni
Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodu
After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found
Pulse Opinion Is Evans' disappearance for his protection or freedom?