See video of expat paddling in the Island flood

A canoe might just be one of the kits required if you are a resident of the Lagos Island as was seen in a video showing an expatriate paddle in the recent flood.

Many houses in the Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas were engulfed with massive volume of water which went as far as their living rooms.

This is largely due to the torrential rain experienced in Lagos this week, though the major blame should go to the poorly planned or nonexistent drainage system in some areas.

As a result, a number of properties such as home furniture and vehicles were destroyed due to the unrestricted flow of water.

The Lagos Island is not new to the challenges often experienced whenever there is a heavy rain downpour, but this week occurrence takes the cake in recent times.

One major lesson that should be taken from this is how devastating things can get when poor planning are made in city infrastructure.

Though the path to repair might be a long, tedious one, it is advisable for stakeholders to start acting and put structures in place in a bid to avoid greater disaster in the future.