Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Dora Akunyili :  Urban planner to name 21 streets after great Nigerian women

Dora Akunyili Urban planner to name 21 streets after great Nigerian women

Some of the Nigeria's greatest women will have streets named after them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dora Akunyili play

Dora Akunyili

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is always a great thing to see Nigerian women getting honored.

There are many Nigerian women who have done amazing and exceptional things. While some are in our history books, others are not.

Well, a man known as Okang Ashiwei Ochui is trying to change all that. Ochui is presently working on a housing project in Ibeju-Lekki.

Dr Stella Adadevoh play

Dr Stella Adadevoh

 

On October 16, 2017 he took to Twitter to ask Nigerians to suggest 21 names of great Nigerian women to name 21 streets after in the housing project.

Guys I need to name 21 streets and I’d would like to name them after some of the under celebrated women in Nigeria’s history. Suggestions?" he tweeted.

 

Shortly after he tweeted a list of 31 names that Nigerians sent to him. Some of the names include; Flora Nwapa, Stella Adadevoh, Dora Akunyili, Chioma Anjuwa, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti among others.

 

Based on his last tweet, Ochui is still receiving more names. It will be hard work to get 21 names.

Here’s a quick tip, all the streets in the housing estate should be named after great Nigerian women. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Lagos Markets A culture of sexually harassing women in publicbullet
2 Lagos Is there a conspiracy to make our city look badbullet
3 Allen Avenue Night time on this street is sex, suya and strip clubsbullet

Related Articles

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Daughter of late Dora Akunyili awarded MacArthur Fellowship
Oby Ezekwesili, Dora Akunyili, Abike Dabiri 18 women who have helped shape Nigeria since 1960
Nigeria 5 Nollywood movies that celebrate our country
Willie Obiano Gov to provide ambulances to 543 health centres
Anambra Election Governor Obiano wins APGA primary
Pulse Blogger NAFDAC et al; Do the right thing!
Willie Obiano Governor to unveil new book on Anambra light bearers
Lai Mohammed, Yar'Adua Minister demanded daily update on ex-president's health in 2009
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Queen of African literature on President Buhari's happy recession and Nigeria’s failed promises
Dora Akunyili RATTAWU confers posthumous award on former minister

Pop Culture

Soldiers insisting that a woman must undress for wearing an army fatigue.
Intimidation Decades after last military regime, a Nigerian soldier is still your daddy
JAY-Z and Beyonce, the real ride or die couple
Ride Or Die Women are being held back by sticking with irresponsible men
A painting of the MV Le Joola
Le Joola The African ship disaster that was worse than the Titanic
Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA
Pulse List 5 other drugs used by Nigerian drug users