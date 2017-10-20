It is always a great thing to see Nigerian women getting honored.

There are many Nigerian women who have done amazing and exceptional things. While some are in our history books, others are not.

Well, a man known as Okang Ashiwei Ochui is trying to change all that. Ochui is presently working on a housing project in Ibeju-Lekki.

On October 16, 2017 he took to Twitter to ask Nigerians to suggest 21 names of great Nigerian women to name 21 streets after in the housing project.

“Guys I need to name 21 streets and I’d would like to name them after some of the under celebrated women in Nigeria’s history. Suggestions?" he tweeted.

Shortly after he tweeted a list of 31 names that Nigerians sent to him. Some of the names include; Flora Nwapa, Stella Adadevoh, Dora Akunyili, Chioma Anjuwa, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti among others.

Based on his last tweet, Ochui is still receiving more names. It will be hard work to get 21 names.

Here’s a quick tip, all the streets in the housing estate should be named after great Nigerian women.