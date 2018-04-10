news

Controversial social media character, Biskit's video of him slapping his mother's rear has set Black Twitter on fire.

In the video, Biskit whose real name is Desmond Uyiosa Abifade, is seen taking a few shots of his muscled torso before moving closer to his mother and tapping her butt.

His mother's expression remains somewhat warm, as she asks in yoruba if he's going to work the day after.

Biskit responds that he is and then he leans into her almost suggestively.

While we cannot discount the fact that whatever we saw could be interpreted in a number of ways, Twitter seemed to have settled on the more sexual of them and run with it.

Most users seem to have come to a conclusion that there is some sexual energy on display and the roasts have come in hard and fast.

"Why are you grabbing on your mom, bro?"

One user wrote, "Biskit is deffo in an open relationship with his parents".

Like another user wrote, the jokes and memes have been both insanely funny and very uncomfortable.

Every single thing that Biskit has done or being associated with has become fodder for very incisive jokes, including his Nigerian ancestry.

Nigerians both in the diaspora and at home have been deflecting the jokes while making clear that grabbing your mother's batty on social media is not a Nigerian thing, it's just bastard behaviour.

Biskit is mostly known for his role on BKCHATLDN, a millennial talk show that has generated high viewership and interesting pop culture conversations over the years.

However, Biskit has been making the news for all the wrong reasons recently.

Incestral Fraudster

In November 2017, Biskit raised another twitter frenzy when news emerged that he was part of a gang of fraudsters who were convicted of stealing six hundred thouand dollars from bank accounts belonging to various businesses.

According to GRM Daily, Abifade copped a two-year suspended sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

One user quipped that Biskit should have deleted himself from social media after the fraud story, now he has become an incestral fraudster.

The social media personality (if we can call him that) had already taken a lot of blows to his reputation but nothing from that chapter compares to the full-on assault to every fibre of his being that's going on right now.

Everyone's coming for Desmond, including the UK's biggest stars.

Comedian Michael Daapah whose character, Big Shaq, stole our attention last year and afro-swing rapper, J Hus, have exchanged indirect subliminals acknowledging the hoopla on Twitter.

One wonders where Biskit is doing at the moment.

Amid the barrage of jokes that have been imprinted into the Internet forever, one Twitter user jested Biskit's skill as a digital marketer and making sure he has stayed in the conversation to the point of becoming a trending topic in multiple countries.

Well, he may have been hoping to pop up on your radar today, but we're pretty sure this isn't the kind of virality he was hoping for.