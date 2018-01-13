South African youths vandalize H&M shop over controversial ad

news

An H&M shop has been vandalized in South Africa following its controversial ad.

A video showing teenage looking boys vandalizing an H&M retail outlet has been making the rounds on social media on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The violence aimed at the brand has been provoked by the racist ad which has since been pulled down by the brand and apologised for, albeit, in a lukewarm manner.

An H&M spokeswoman said: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

You would recall the debut of the controversial advert which showed a young black boy wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the slogan 'Coolest Monkey in the jungle'.

Social media users went on a rampage , calling out the brand for its insensitivity.

Even, The Weekend has pulled out of doing business with the brand since the release of the ad.

Racist Ads

Dove has also had to pull down an ad and apologise for a new campaign which was released in October 2017.

The advert showed a black woman in a brown shirt take off her shirt to be revealed as a white woman in a white shirt after using the product.

This is hardly the first time the company has been caught in a racial storm over one of its adverts even though it has gone to several lengths to promote itself as a product born of diversity.