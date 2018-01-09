Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The Weekend will no longer do business with H&M over racist ad

The Weekend is the first celebrity to take real, substantial action against an increasing number of offensive advert content.

The Weekend play

The Weekend

(GQ)
Burn! H&M just lost business with The Weekend over an ad that has been tagged racist.

The singer took to Twitter account to share a picture of a young black child wearing a hoodie with a racial slur on it.

HM racist jumper play

The offenisve H&M 'monkey' jumper next to a similar one

(Twitter)

 

The hoodie reads: "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The Internet has been in an uproar since the photo hit social media.

Sharing the photo, the Weekend wrote:

 

The Weekend play

The Weekend

Racist Ads

You would recall that Dove had to pull down an ad and apologise for a new campaign which was released in October 2017.

The advert showed a black woman in a brown shirt take off her shirt to be revealed as a white woman in a white shirt after using the product.

2. Dove's 'racist' 3-second Facebook ad (Grade: F-) play

2. Dove's 'racist' 3-second Facebook ad (Grade: F-)

(Facebook/Naythemua)

 

This is hardly the first time the company has been caught in a racial storm over one of its adverts even though it has gone to several lengths to promote itself as a product born of diversity.

Nivea is another cosmetic brand to commit a similar blunder.

Nivea advert had model Omowunmi Akinnifesi on it play

Nivea advert had model Omowunmi Akinnifesi on it

(Nivea)

 

Apology

H&M has removed the image from their website and replaced it with a picture of the hoodie by itself. This shows H&M knows that the image was highly inappropriate and they offered a lukewarm apology in response.

An H&M spokeswoman said: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

See some of the reactions on social media below.

 

 

 

 

This is one of the most recent incidences but there have been others.

