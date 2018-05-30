news

In another of those slightly shocking developments that let you know the week has actually begun, Nigerian pop sensation, Davido seems to have announced today, Monday, May 28, 2018, that he is signing veteran rapper, Sauce Kid aka Sinzu to his DMW label .

As one would expect, the news has drawn different opinions. In music circles, fans and commentators are interested to see if Sinzu can deliver on the levels that he once attained.

In the typical Nigerian manner, there have been messages highlighting why it is important to help those in need, as the tables can so easily turn (Sauce Kid put Davido on his song "Carolina" while the latter was a relative neophyte, thus the gesture has been interpreted s some benevolent iteration of Nigerian Karma). Most of the reactions have ranged from surprise to elation.

Many of Sinzu's old fans and peers have come out the woodworks to commend the rapper, offer him messages of support and basically, drum up support for what is being marketed as the second chapter in the career of a rapper who we're certain could have given so much more.

There is very little mention of the issues that have plagued Sinzu for the past year, and more particularly, his stint in a US jail.

#FreeSinzu

The last time, we heard about Sauce Kid, it was a story of stolen credit cards, surprise arrests and court arraignments.

In June 2017, Babalola Falemi, also known as Sauce Kid, was sentenced to a term of two years in jail for aggravated identity fraud.

His arrest was made public on Instagram by a friend, rapper Willy Bang, who posted a 2016 mugshot of the rapper with the caption, "#FreeSinzu Miss Ma G @chiefhunnitbands."

According to Idaho Statesman, a local publication, the rapper was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possession of several fraudulent bank cards.

From the moment his arrest made the news, especially to that agora of gossip that is Instablog9ja, Sinzu was vilified.

You wouldn't know from the way we have accepted internet fraudsters into regular society with open arms, but Nigerians are usually very critical of criminals.

Sinzu's crime is one that Nigerians are known for in many western countries; and many have been arrested, jailed or deported for in the past.

ALSO READ: Sauce Kid is moving on after serving his jail term

The reactions fit this context. Within the next few weeks, Sinzu was portrayed as an example; the rapper who had fallen from near-stardom into fraud.

Think pieces were written about his "fall from grace"; and his name was brought up as 'evidence' for conjectures about how Nigerian musicians are actually fraudsters when the microphone gets turned off.

Which is why, in many ways, the reactions to his arrest were somewhat confusing. Yet, they needn't have been.

Sinzu is proof that our attitude toward crime is usually determined by a lot of things that have little to do with the crime itself.

Status trumps everything... including your record

Our perception of people the law has defined as criminals is usually a function of who they were before they went to jail.

Sinzu has always been portrayed as the no-holds-barred bad boy, the Nigerian, who by way of the United States, had gathered street cred, a strong enough accent and dollars.

It is an image that, in a sense, created the context for the activities he was eventually convicted of. It is the image that he has slipped into, upon his return.

It is why, when Sinzu's deal was teased, the reactions had a tone of celebration, more than appreciation for a second chance.

ALSO READ: Three things Sinzu needs to do upon his second coming

It is a different approach to how we would have treated Kasali from around the way, who fresh from jail, has just been blessed with a job by a benevolent benefactor.

The case could be made that this is a function of what he does. Sinzu is a musician, after all, a celebrity who will always be viewed as a function of his appeal, more than his values. Yet, there are numerous examples of Nigerian celebrities who have not been able to shake the weight of their indiscretions.

What's different is Sinzu was already an elemental part of a culture that iconizes the hustler, and tweets #FREE" INSERTRAPPERNAME" when one of such is caught in the act.

We should not judge ex-convicts, or refuse them the warmth and support of being a part of society. We should also be careful not to hand people free passes because of convoluted ideals that have been passed to us in the form of hashtags.

Today, Sinzu is a free man. That is worth celebrating. But if anyone should remember the events of the last few months, it is Sinzu himself, a man who now has a second chance at showing he's not just a stereotype.