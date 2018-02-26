news

Going by what has happened in previous elections, Nigerians have come to expect that anyone can compete for just about any office, but not many people were prepared for Fela Durotoye to declare his intention to run for the office of President come 2019.

It may be an entire year to the 2019 elections, but in political circles, the elections are as close as tomorrow morning.

Parties and alliances have already begun to take shape or at least, gather in proximity to the important players in preparation for the elections.

Similarly, Nigerian youth are preparing for the elections the same way a national team would go camping before the World Cup.

Here’s why; In the last two decades since military leaders did a quick wardrobe change and told us we had entered a democracy, we have seen Nigeria ruled and (mis)managed by a variety of leaders.

From the strongman Obasanjo to the frail Yar’Adua and the sheepish Jonathan, we have learned, very sadly, that most politicians are not as they seem.

So, with many empty promises floating in the wind, the 2019 elections have a very special importance to the Nigerian youth.

For most, it is the time when we finally take matters into our hands and elect a leader worthy of the job, the title and the people.

As a result of this, and initiatives like the #NotTooYoungToRunBill, a new crop (as well as a repackaged old crop, hello Atiku) of candidates have begun declaring their intention to run for office come 2019.

Introducing... Fela Durotoye

On Thursday, February 21, 2018, a slightly familiar name entered the scene.

Fela Durotoye who most people know as a famous motivational speaker wrote in a release to the public,

“ As you may already know, over the last 13 years, I have committed my life and resources to doing all I can to build a New Nigeria that would be the most desirable Nation to live in by December 31, 2025.

Therefore, to be clear, I am aspiring to contest as a Presidential Candidate in the 2019 General Elections.”

The announcement has drawn a wide range of reactions on social media and in the editorial columns of news platforms and the like.

For some, the question is simple.

Why does a motivational speaker think he can run in an election with people who have built loyal followings and mastered the brutal art of Nigerian politics over the years?

The thing is Nigerian youth don’t want catfish candidates in 2019, and right now, the onus is on the man known to his fans as “FD” to show he isn’t one.

It’s easy to declare intentions to run for office but whether you look like you even stand a chance of winning a local government is another matter entirely.

Fela Durotoye seems to be selling us the illusion of an Aso-Rock ready candidate when he would be better off taking the Obama route and building up his resume.

First, Fela Durotoye needs to know that Lagos is not Nigeria. Very few people know him outside Lagos, the South-West and certain cities like the FCT and Port Harcourt.

Nigeria is a country of 180 million people, give or take a few thousand cows and imaginary names.

Creating an appealing brand, convincing a few stakeholders winning debates might be enough to win an election on the state level.

On the federal level, it’s a whole different ball-game and FD hasn’t learned to juggle the ball yet.

His popularity in certain circles may create a social media buzz but in a country where No one has won the elections without boasting of a single region; at the moment, Fela Durotoye cannot lay claim to a state.

Excuse me sir, where are your credentials?

Then there’s the more important issue.

Nigerian political parties have become high-level fraternities that churn out candidates on terms that you may struggle to understand.

Politics in Nigeria is often decided at the grassroots and the most powerful politicians have godfathers and sponsors at the helm of parties that can pull the strings when needed.

This is one of the main pillars of the political elite that young people intend to break down in 2019 .

The sad reality though is that Fela Durotoye’s new political party, Alliance for a New Nigeria cannot call on the influence that he needs to even make a dent in the next elections.

All of these allude to the fact that Fela Durotoye has not proved himself to be qualified by the most conventional parameters for the presidency.

In his 13 years on stages and in boardrooms, there is little on public record that one can refer to as evidence that he will make a great leader, the kind we are desperately in need of.

Right now, all we have to go on are his talks, seminars and books like “17 Secrets of High-Flying Students” and "How to Become a Global Brand".

Without a doubt, in the field of speaking and leadership training, Durotoye enjoys a fairly solid reputation.

Good stuff, but as we learned with Jonathan, a shoeless childhood doesn’t a compassionate president make.

If the Nigerian youth are to vote for anyone and dedicate their energy, goodwill and votes to a candidate in the 2019 elections, he must come with a proven track record, concrete solutions on how to fix things and a network of tested individuals that shows he’s not trying to pull a one-man show.

Right now, FD appears to be running for the sake of it, to score early points that won’t count when the game is over. Unfortunately, there is too much on the line in 2019.

Any votes that do not go to a candidate that can win will most likely help a candidate that shouldn’t.

Like, a Twitter user rightly said, a vote for Fela Durotoye is a vote for Buhari/Atiku.

Fela Durotoye really needs to prove to us that he’s not a catfish because the Nigerian youth are desperate for a figure that combines efficiency with a strong power base needed to root out the deep-pitted canker-worms eating through our Commonwealth. Right now, he looks nowhere near capable of doing the things he says he will.