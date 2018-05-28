Is Falz an insightful genuis or a tone-deaf copycat?

news

Inspired by "This is America", the momentous music video by Hiro Murai and Childish Gambino, Falz released a "This is Nigeria", a rehashing of the duo's concept that portends to tell the story of the Nigerian situation in 2018.

Like Childish Gambino's masterpiece, it is already one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2018. And while it may not have the Billboard Hot 100 to surmount, Falz can take pride in holding the No. 1 position on Youtube's Trending list. That, and the outpouring of accolades on social media.

The reactions to the video have been interesting, to say the least. The consensus seems to be that Falz has once again done something his peers could not. Words like creative and activist have been flung around.

On the other hand, some believe that the younger Falana's effort was a badly done rehashing, an attempt to leverage off a unique medium that was done out of context.

Either way, Twitter Nigeria made sure they and everyone else knew how they felt. In an alternate reality, Falz could have become president in the past couple of days.

Here are some tweets that show why it would be plausible.

Madam Philomena and the Animal Farm

Important questions.

BARS ONLY.

The risk of misrepresenting an entire tribe as murderous herdsmen.

Accolades. Accolades.

Let's not bring Eedris Abdulkareen into this, please.

Like father, Like son.

A very Nigerian story.