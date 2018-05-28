Loose Talk Podcast Episode 120: "3 Million Aba Nike Jerseys"

news

With Steve Dede away on sports reporter duties in Uyo, Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo held the fort with hosting duties on Episode 120 of Loose Talk Podcast.

They were joined by frequent guest, Damilola Layode, whose experience working with Nigerian musical talent always makes for animated conversations with the giants.

The conversation was ignited by something far from music though. This week, a number of women accused Hollywood veteran and "the voice of God", Morgan Freeman of sexual assault .

While the reaction has been mostly intoned with surprise by most observers and fans, the giants seemed concerned that another black icon seems to have been taken down in what Ayo describes as the "age of #MeToo". Who's next?

During their match against Atletico Madrid, most people were surprised to see fans of the Super Eagles sporting what seemed to be the Nike-designed world cup jersey, which the sportswear brand is yet to put on sale in stores.

Nike officials were reportedly surprised at the sight of the jerseys, a void filled with replicas made by what we chose to call the Aba connect.

The giants asked why the jersey is still not on shelves and whether Nike has bungled this jersey and the opportunities that came with it.

Sure enough, music was in the offing. The giants soon veered into a few words about a bygone era of Nigerian sound, and in little time, they were deep into the Mo Hits Era, that phase starting in the mid-2000s where Don Jazzy, D-Banj and the team of Avengers they assembled lay siege to every benchmark for judging success in Nigerian pop music.

Along these lines, the giants touched on collabos they would like to see in the Nigerian music industry and prodigious talents who they had high hopes for but failed to make the right moves.

The needle moved to the topic of how important bodies of work are, especially mixtapes and EPs.

On the side of the independent artiste, tied by financial constraints, Dami made the case that these artistes understand that the right single can do much more for them than two or three bodies of work.

The RCCG's recently-leaked internal memo precluding grooms and their friends from wearing what was called "Taliban beard" on their special day was the next topic of discussion.

From there, it was on to some of the week's most trending stories; fodder for the kinds of conversations that the giants revel in.