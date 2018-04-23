Loose Talk Podcast Episode 115: "Bye-Bye Cee-C, Bye-Bye Wenger"

news

As far as seven days can offer you, the past week has been eventful almost to overwhelming degrees. As you would expect, the duo of Osagie Alonge and Steve Dede discussed the week’s most trending stories on either side of Osagie’s slightly disturbing stories from his foray into Facebook.

Speaking at a gathering of world leaders at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, President Buhari said of young Nigerians in the country he was elected to run .

“More than 60% of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free”, he said

Naturally, the reactions were harsh, particularly from young Nigerians.

As two individuals on the other end of young, Osagie and Steve were understandably vexed by this submission.

A particular case in point was whether Buhari was making these statements because he couldn’t do better; or if the President simply does not see anything wrong with these statements.

A quick mention of the term “libel”, courtesy of Osagie, put paid to that conversation.

From lazy Nigerian youth to well… Nigerian youth.

The line between bad behaviour, mental illness and... witchcraft?

After nearly three months on our screens, Big Brother Naija came to an end this week.

Perhaps the most recurring conversation has been the issue of Cee-C’s attitude; which was again brought to fore by her vitriolic, provocative verbal abuse of fellow housemate and part-time love interest, Tobi.

The Giants considered if Cee-C could be called a toxic person; as well as the difference between bad behaviour and mental illness.

For Steve, witchcraft is a suitable descriptor for whatever traits Cee-C has shown in her time on the show.

Ever the theatrical, Steve had a sombre mood on this week’s episode and much of that is down to the fact that he can finally return to his first love, Arsenal FC.

After 22 years at the helm, Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the ongoing football season.

The same fans who made the #WengerOut hashtag trend for weeks on end, threw out their tweets, emojis and GIFs to applaud a manager who has seen both sides of the fanbase.

As a proud member of the bandwagon movement, Steve will resume Gooner duties at the end of the month.

We want to ask Osagie why he decided to jump into the rabbit hole that is his Facebook Friends list but if you listen to the podcast here, I’m pretty sure you’ll see he was just looking for a few laughs and some information.