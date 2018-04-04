Loose Talk - Episode 112: "The Easter Episode"

news

Osagie was a host in more ways than one as the Loose Talk crew, made up of journalists Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo, discussed concert culture, Naomi Campbell and Daddy Bubu at his home for the Easter Episode of Loose Talk Podcast.

They were joined by the podcast's producer, Segun Akande and a friend-of-the-podcast who handled recording duties on the day, Djaji Prime.

On the last episode, while they discussed "Mo Hits and Trash testimonies" , the gang had invited fans of the podcast to spot members of the crew at the Gidi Culture Festival which was slated to hold on the 30th of March 2018.

Sure enough, some Loose Talk Giants came through. Shout-outs were given where Osagie and Ayo remembered their names; the concert itself was a conversation of note.

While technical difficulties were a major talking point, it is hard to discount the concert's growth and its influence on a nearly non-existent festival culture , especially as it is in its 5th year, as Osagie noted.

The Giants settled on some of the favorite performances; Brymo was mentioned as having impressed, as well as the phenomenal DJ Aye of Village Sound System.

Nigerian concert culture is still growing for the most part; but there are a few bright signs that indicate things are headed in the right direction.

What did Naomi Campbell do to you?

One of the biggest stars of Nigerian origin, Skepta, brought BBK Africa and the stars home for his maiden Homecoming concert. One of the special guests was super-model Naomi Campbell, who, quite sadly, became the target of vitriolic stereotyping and bigotry at the hands of Nigerians on social media.

The Brit would later say she was in Nigeria for Arise Fashion Week, however, most Nigerians first became aware of her presence when photos of her meeting and shaking hands with the President and other dignitaries at the 'launch' of Eko Atlantic City circulated on social media platform, Twitter.

Miss Campbell didin't do herself much good by saying she had been invited for the launch but nothing can justify the claims that she had been brought over as an escort by the country's high and mighty.

The Giants admitted that this is a stereotype that most models and beautiful women have to face when they are seen with men in positions of power or who are considerably wealthy.

In the end, such behaviour speaks to misogyny in our cultures and how it is difficult for the majority of us, young or old, to come to terms with the idea of a woman who is not an extension of another man's success.

Daddy Bubu's visit to Lagos seemed to have put more than one person in unnecessary trouble. The Lagos State government had declared Wednesday, March 28, 2017, as a public holiday for the President's visit. Important roads were blocked, effectively shutting the city down.

The major question was whether it was worth shutting down the 5th largest economy in Africa for a President's visit, effectively losing millions of dollars for what should have been a logistics issue.

The answer is more obvious than it seems.

Of Dresses and Press Releases

Speaking of women and typecasting, one woman who has done little to challenge the most basic conventional perceptions of Nigerian women is Cee-C.

Since joining Big Brother Naija as one of the primary contestants, she's been emotionally manipulative, shown a tendency to start needless arguments and fights and proved extremely toxic when things are not going their way.

Cee-C had reacted harshly after she was given a traditional attire (which she did not like) to celebrate traditional day along with her favorite housemates.

Courtesy of Pulse's Movies and TV associate, Chidumga Izuzu, the giants found that the housemates had been given varied clothing regardless of their tribe, showing that Cee-C's 'situation' was not unique in any sense.

Not everyone will agree with Osagie's assertion that she's a Psycho (although the evidence sits on his side) but they will see how Payporte's press release in reaction to Cee-C's outrage was a bit heavy-handed.

The online retailer's letter to the world had a tone of disappointment and entitlement which didn't go down well with Osagie in particular.

Despite criticism from commentators, Big Brother Naija has inspired myriad conversations since the reality show kicked off in January.

In a country where wealthy women need to explain where they got their money from, it's important we keep talking.