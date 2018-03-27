Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 111: "Mo Hits and Trash Testimonies"

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 111: "Mo' Hits and Trash Testimonies"

The giants talk about the Mo' Hits re-union concert and people who share trash testimonies in church

  • Published:
play Mo' Hits, Trash Testimonies (Pulse/Loose Talk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Entering its 111th episode, the Giants, as the hosts of Loose Talk Podcast are called, chose to hit the refresh button with the rest of Nigeria as they discussed the upcoming Mo’ Hits reunion trash testimonies shared in church.

Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast hosted by journalists, Steve Dede, Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo, discussing topical issues and trends from a largely loose perspective.

The Giants have garnered a reputation for their no-holds-barred approach to issues, AOT’s snarky witty comments, Osagie’s brutal honesty and Steve’s uncanny ability to articulate the regular man’s reality.

Thus, it would have surprised no one that the first major topic of discussion was churches.

"In Jesus' Name"

Nigerian churches have become a part of the fabric of personal, family and communal life. As such, some of the typical practices that we have come to expect on the outside have come to church.

For instance, taking your child to church is a one-way ticket to segregation, into the class where people who are likely to make noise are grouped like a creche.

There’s also the small issue of spousal pressure. As Osagz implied on the podcast, you will likely see many men standing beside eager wives, with a look on their faces that says one thing; I’d rather be anywhere but here.

Nigerian Christians are amongst the most persecuted globally. play Nigerian churches are distinct. There are few better ways of putting it. (Naij)

 

However, as Ayo made clear using his dad as an example, some men just do what is necessary; go to church when the tempo has built to the right speed and leave at a predetermined time that no divine revelation can change.

It’s probably the right decision when you think about. In most churches, there is a period of 30 minutes before the sermon when members of the congregation are given liberty to share their testimonies.

It’s only natural that after receiving, one says thank you; but with the many self-elevating manners in which t is done, you are moved to wonder what the point of these testimonies really is.

For some, it is the perfect time to lay a long trail of context into how they live their lives. For others, it is a carefully-secured audition for the choir and an opportunity to lead praise and worship, depending on how long the microphone stays on for.

"We are here to preach the gospel"

Then there’s the small issue of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The religious group which preaches a rare variation of Christian teachings has a reputation for aggressive door-to-door evangelism.

Not many people take kindly to this intrusion of their privacy. So, as in the example Osagie gave, they just get told off with the simplest retorts ever; “go away, we’re busy”.

It must suck to be a Jehovah’s Witness in a country where no one cares about your feelings.

Don Jazzy hints of Mo'Hits reunion tour play Members of the defunct Mo' Hits perform a surprise set at Davido's 30 Billion Tour stop in Lagos. (Mymusic.com)

 

If there is one group that cares about our feelings though, it has to be Mo Hits.

After they reunited with a well-received surprise set at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, many fans had clamoured for Mo’ Hits crew to give us a reunion concert (or in Osagie’s case, a reunion tour).

ALSO READ: Listen to "Greatest Podcast you ever did in your Life feat. M.I. Abaga and Loose Kaynon"

Don Papa J and the Kokomaster answered our prayers when both teased and later announced a Mo’ Hits reunion concert to be held in the coming months.

Naturally, every young Nigerian who was born before 2005 is excited, but the question on everyone’s lips is whether the group has what it takes to convey the same energy as it did a decade ago.

The answer is obvious; while D’Banj may have outgrown stunts like performing in a towel, and Don Jazzy has spoken too many times for us to believe D’banj is the only one he talks to, the nostalgia of times gone past should be enough to create the energy that we desire.

That’s not discounting the rest of Mo’ Hits crew + Ikechukwu, who have gems for days and an extensive performance resume between them.

In all, the concert should be grand and one would only expect that everyone brings their A-game.

Hopefully, we won’t be coming home to share false testimonies about Mo' Hits reunion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Unshakable Table This picture of Dangote and Bill Gate on high table is...bullet
2 Aliko Dangote Daddy Freeze learned these 10 lessons from Fatima and...bullet
3 Bayo Omoboriowo Buhari’s personal photographer shares his success storybullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Comedy 10 songs that will make you stand up faster than the national anthem
BDSM Why is everyone now talking about bondage and dominance in sex?
Prop of the Week Simi spreads body positivity after her Big Brother Naija performance
Igwe Tupac Charles Okocha really deserves some accolades
Facebook 3 reasons why you really need to leave the social media platform
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's foremost music producer, baby boy, Don Jazzy
SARS Police brutality, corruption in Nigerian popular culture
International Women's Day 2018 #Africa100: Celebrating 100 exceptional African women
Don Jazzy Mavin Records boss hints of Mo'Hits reunion tour
Lagos Fashion Week 2018 All the highlights from Day 1 of 'Seasons'

Pop Culture

Nnedi Okorafor
Magical Realism These 3 Nigerian authors are taking Nigeria’s witchcraft to the world
Igbo group supports TY Danjuma’s claims
Theophilus Danjuma Young Nigerians, ignore the General, we cannot afford another war
The Dream Catchers
Dream Catchers Nigerian kids dance group gets featured in mini-documentary by BBC
These 5 songs describe how it feels to get stuck in Lagos traffic
Living in Lagos These 5 songs describe how it feels to get stuck in Lagos traffic