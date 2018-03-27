news

Entering its 111th episode, the Giants, as the hosts of Loose Talk Podcast are called, chose to hit the refresh button with the rest of Nigeria as they discussed the upcoming Mo’ Hits reunion trash testimonies shared in church.

Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast hosted by journalists, Steve Dede, Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo, discussing topical issues and trends from a largely loose perspective.

The Giants have garnered a reputation for their no-holds-barred approach to issues , AOT’s snarky witty comments, Osagie’s brutal honesty and Steve’s uncanny ability to articulate the regular man’s reality.

Thus, it would have surprised no one that the first major topic of discussion was churches.

"In Jesus' Name"

Nigerian churches have become a part of the fabric of personal, family and communal life. As such, some of the typical practices that we have come to expect on the outside have come to church.

For instance, taking your child to church is a one-way ticket to segregation, into the class where people who are likely to make noise are grouped like a creche.

There’s also the small issue of spousal pressure . As Osagz implied on the podcast, you will likely see many men standing beside eager wives, with a look on their faces that says one thing; I’d rather be anywhere but here.

However, as Ayo made clear using his dad as an example, some men just do what is necessary; go to church when the tempo has built to the right speed and leave at a predetermined time that no divine revelation can change.

It’s probably the right decision when you think about. In most churches, there is a period of 30 minutes before the sermon when members of the congregation are given liberty to share their testimonies.

It’s only natural that after receiving, one says thank you; but with the many self-elevating manners in which t is done, you are moved to wonder what the point of these testimonies really is.

For some, it is the perfect time to lay a long trail of context into how they live their lives. For others, it is a carefully-secured audition for the choir and an opportunity to lead praise and worship, depending on how long the microphone stays on for.

"We are here to preach the gospel"

Then there’s the small issue of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The religious group which preaches a rare variation of Christian teachings has a reputation for aggressive door-to-door evangelism.

Not many people take kindly to this intrusion of their privacy. So, as in the example Osagie gave, they just get told off with the simplest retorts ever; “go away, we’re busy”.

It must suck to be a Jehovah’s Witness in a country where no one cares about your feelings.

If there is one group that cares about our feelings though, it has to be Mo Hits.

After they reunited with a well-received surprise set at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, many fans had clamoured for Mo’ Hits crew to give us a reunion concert (or in Osagie’s case, a reunion tour).

Don Papa J and the Kokomaster answered our prayers when both teased and later announced a Mo’ Hits reunion concert to be held in the coming months.

Naturally, every young Nigerian who was born before 2005 is excited, but the question on everyone’s lips is whether the group has what it takes to convey the same energy as it did a decade ago.

The answer is obvious; while D’Banj may have outgrown stunts like performing in a towel, and Don Jazzy has spoken too many times for us to believe D’banj is the only one he talks to, the nostalgia of times gone past should be enough to create the energy that we desire.

That’s not discounting the rest of Mo’ Hits crew + Ikechukwu, who have gems for days and an extensive performance resume between them.

In all, the concert should be grand and one would only expect that everyone brings their A-game.

Hopefully, we won’t be coming home to share false testimonies about Mo' Hits reunion.