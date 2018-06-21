Pulse.ng logo
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 123: 'Fly Super Eagles, Fly' feat. Simi Badiru

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 123: 'Fly Super Eagles, Fly' feat. Simi Badiru

On this week's episode, the Loose Talk Giants are joined by Simi Badiru, aspiring media personality, radio host, and red carpet host.

Loose Talk Episode 123: 'Fly Super Eagles, Fly' feat. Simi Badiru play

On this episode Osagz, Steve and AOT2 speak on Wizkid's D&G moment, Kizz Daniel's legal troubles, Chimamanda Adichie (again) and of course the Super Eagles.

(Pulse )
In this week's episode of Loose Talk, Osagz, Steve and AOT2 are joined by the lovely Simi Badiru who coincidentally was in the background during the recording of Episode 122.

She is a radio host who works with Culture Custodian and Amore Nigeria.

Super Eagles

Recorded on a Sunday, the World Cup was definitely a major topic to touch on. After (annoyingly) praising the Super Eagles and hyping up the chances of the squad, Steve was trolled endlessly after the loss to Croatia.

Nigeria's teenage goalkeeper Francis Uzoho comes to claim the ball during his side's defeat at the hands of Croatia

Nigeria's teenage goalkeeper Francis Uzoho comes to claim the ball during his side's defeat at the hands of Croatia

(AFP)

 

Moving away from Steve, Osagie hilariously narrated how he forgot his wife's birthday and how he made up for it. He got slammed on the podcast surely for his error. Also, AOT was trolled (once again) about his family in Ibadan for not celebrating Father's Day.

Wizkid D&G's appearance

Nigerian pop star Wizkid broke the Internet when he appeared on the Dolce & Gabbana runway with the iconic supermodel with Naomi Campbell.

While the giants praised him for another milestone achievement, they wondered if the featured talents on 'Soco' have publishing rights for the song they co-wrote.

Wizkid, Naomi Campbell walk Dolce and Gabbana runway

Wizkid, Naomi Campbell walk Dolce and Gabbana runway

(NAN)

Kizz Daniel's blunder

Still, in the music biz, the trio along with Simi wondered how pop act Kizz Daniel made the rookie mistake of not trademarking his name. The discussion later delved into the Nigerian music industry as a whole and how the industry is filled with amateurs.

Kiss Daniel now Kizz Daniel

Kiss Daniel now Kizz Daniel

(Flyboy Inc)

 

The fallout of Chimamanda Adichie's controversial statement was lightly touched on.

Nigerian pop culture is hot around the world right now. In this discussion, Simi Badiru mentioned that Nigerians who weren't messing with Naija culture a few years ago are now on the wave because of global attention.

Listen to Episode 123 of Loose Talk Podcast below;

 

