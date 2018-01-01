Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo :  Let's say the truth, 2018 is going to be very hard

Let's forget about the New Year celebrations and let's say it as it is, 2018 will be very hard.

In 2018, it's a battle between you and your weakness

Welcome to 2018. The New Year is finally here. We are done with 2017.

May we enter this year with a lot of optimism, hope and strength to set out to achieve all that we have planned to do. There are 365 days ahead of us. Each day is a chance to hit that goal or get closer to our destiny.

This the real truth, many of us won't hit the goals we set out to accomplish at the beginning of the year. And this is not a pessimistic way of looking at things, it is just human nature. We are creatures of habit and patterns. It takes a lot of mental strength to change your behaviour and way of thinking. Sadly, many people do not have what it takes.

Many of us will burn out before the third month in 2018

Having a good year is more than putting a new sticker that has the new watchword for the year. It's just a sticker and some fancy words in it. Whether you put it on your door on your car doesn't guarantee that your year is set.

In 2018, there will be days when you will be tired. There will be days when you want to give up. There will be days when you will be sick and tired of it all. Life is not a bed of roses. To reach your goals, you will have to sacrifice a lot and endure a lot of pain. Nothing good comes without struggle.

Keep working hard to reach your goals in 2018

Please forget what your pastor told you during watch night service. A new year doesn't mean old things have passed away. Forget about the new year, there is no special difference between yesterday and today. The actions you made on December 31st directly affects you on January 1st.

If you have been making bad decisions in 2017, the consequences would follow you into 2018. That is just the reality of things. If you want your life to be better, you will have to make hard and tough decisions. This is how you can make your life better. If you are stuck with the same routine, you would be in the same spot.

2018 won't be easy. You will have to make tough decisions

This would happen to a lot of people in 2017. The question now is if you will be one of the few who would make the tough decisions to have a better life?

Happy New Year.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

