If you commit rape in Lagos, you're going to jail very quickly

You may easily be tricked into believing that the stories on social media are a perfect reflection of rape culture in our country, but then you hear the statistics on sexual offences.

They are staggering, to say the least, but you will be hard-pressed to find many instances where sex offenders have gone scot-free over the years, for lack of evidence or our very shaky legal system.

Lagos is becoming the first state to find a way around that.

This week, Governor Ambode launched four special courts in the state . Two of those will focus on corruption cases, the other two will prosecute cases of rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences.

Dealing with rape as we should

Understandably, not many people will be excited over the anti-corruption court because, frankly, that is a story we’ve heard too many times before.

A court on sexual offences matters a lot more, particularly in present times.

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Deputy Governor Oluranti Olubule said “These sexual offences courts will have trained and experienced prosecutors to interact with survivors, provide support and ensure timely prosecution of the cases,”

He also announced that the state government had awarded a contract for the expansion of the DNA and Forensic Centre to speed up investigations and the detection of evidence that may be useful in prosecuting or dismissing suspects.

This is one of those developments that you cannot fault for any reason. In fact, it may be long overdue.

Rape culture is a real thing

Rape and other sexual crimes have become all too common in a society that is notoriously hyper-masculine and sexist.

It shows in the most basic interactions. Young women walking through crowded areas and markets have to deal with men who cat-call or hurl lewd jokes or insults.

Social media is awash with stories of women who have had to deal with being groped or touched by men who they have no prior relationship with.

Even in cases where there is a prior relationship, the frequency of sexual offences against women is very disturbing.

It says much of the problem that many men are not familiar with the concept of marital rape.

When we have conversations about rapists or sexual assault, the question often arises as to whether that incident and other rape cases are isolated, a case of men with behavioural problems.

The other option is that rape culture is a real thing, that our culture and traditions have put men in a position where they believe they have the right to demand sex as, and when, they please.

We are learning that the latter is the case.

Life in jail or a death sentence?

It is why the creation of a special court for sexual offences is important.

Because even as we attempt to solve the problem by sensitising the people and teaching boundaries, it must also be tackled with strong institutions that have the power to impose the appropriate sanctions on anyone who is found guilty.

The legal system is notorious for leaving cases of sexual violence unattended, ignored or slowly prosecuted into oblivion.

The courts have been created to perform expedited hearings, which means cases will be very quickly dealt with.

The first set of convictions will send one simple message: If you commit rape or any sexual offence in Lagos, your road to jail will be short and fast.

One major shortcoming in all of this is that in many cases, the problem is not with the courts, but with the police.

Fixing the system

In July 2017, 14-year-old Obiamaka Orakwe was raped by men who broke into her parents’ home while she was alone. Her mother came home to find her gasping for air, but when she reached the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Reports show that despite the uproar around the incident, the police is yet to make an arrest.

Her body was buried without an autopsy or forensic processes.

That case also highlights the inefficiency of the Nigerian Police in dealing with these situations.

But if we can create a culture of prosecuting these cases and demanding investigations where the resources have been made available, the progress will trickle down the chain.

But that is not enough. So while these special courts will do their duty, hopefully, institutions like the Police will be reformed enough to fulfil their duties.

Our women deserve to be able to walk down the street without looking over their shoulders.