Social media went abuzz this week when reputed writer and commentator, Chimamanda Adichie responded sharply to a French interviewer who asked an ignorant question about Nigeria.

This week’s prop goes to the feminist and women’s rights activist for standing up for her country, addressing how it is seen and letting the stunned French journalist know that ignorance is never something to be proud of.

Miss Adichie was one of the panelists at the Night of Ideas at the Quay D’Orsay in Paris, an event organised by the Cultural Office of the French Embassy.

After a series of questions about African literature, the interviewer, Caroline Broue asked her if Nigerians read her books.

Miss Adichie answered in the affirmative.

It went downhill from there.

Miss Broue then asked if there were any bookstores in Nigeria.

Adichie, visibly perplexed and mildly amused, asked “What?”

The interviewer probably thought it was a good idea to explain herself so she explained, “ I ask because people in France don’t know about Nigeria. They only know about Boko Haram”.

Never one to shy away from setting the record straight, Chimamanda responded, “I think it reflects poorly on France that you asked that question”

BAM!

We must first appreciate the fact that her response was mild-mannered yet direct and deliberate.

In responding so clearly to such a question, Miss Adichie addressed the way the western world views Nigeria and African countries in general.

As a notable and celebrated commentator, her voice in situations like this is important to affect the lazy, ignorant narratives set by people across the seas who make no effort to understand or respect a society they seem so willing to talk about.

If nothing, Chimamanda stood up for her country and its people when it could have been so easy to let things slide.

We should all be feminists really, and authors too. Just because.