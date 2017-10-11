Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Abuja Twitter :  The drama about sex, husband snatching and short men

Abuja Twitter was all good a week ago until two former friends decided to air themselves out.

 Irose and Olivia play

 Irose and Olivia

Anyone who says Abuja is a dry city surely doesn't know what he is talking about.

Last night, October 10, 2017, was a pure rave on Twitter NG. Two big gals from the Abuja Twitter chapter revealed their supposed dirty laundry in public. And oh my it was it stinking.

The lead actresses, former friends turn sworn enemies, are Irose and Olivia. You can call it the clash of the Amazons.

As any good tale, we must go to the beginning of the drama. On September 13, 2017, Olivia a.k.a @TheOllieMead on Twitter jumped on the bandwagon and bashed short men.

The genesis of the whole story

Four days later, @TheOllieMead continued her love for tall men in her tweets. She dissed the short Kevin Hart for cheating on his wife.

The plot thickens

Social media never forgets and her tweets were put together alongside a picture of her with her husband who is...yeah you guessed right, not too tall.

Look at God

Somewhere in Olivia's public dragging, a sub was dropped for her by Irose, her former friend. @TheOllieMead caught the sub and the battle of Abuja Twitter started.

The public airing started in full force with Irose (@IroseGold) making claims that Olivia slept with her ex two weeks to her wedding. She also said that she housed Olivia for six months, her father raped her nanny and that her husband basically scammed someone over the delivery of shea butter.

The first gunshot

Talk about dirty laundry

Oh no

Irose also made claims that Olivia slept with the brother of her baby daddy. It was a nasty long thread that also featured screenshots of Olivia's chat with her ex.

@TheOllieMead fired back with her own expository thread. She dropped names and claimed that Irose basically goes after married men and married pastors.

The clap back

Somebody pass the popcorn

Her thread name dropped veteran Nigerian singer Daniel Wilson, popular relationship expert Sola Adio and others. It was brutal and the tweet fight became a trending topic on Twitter.

What a wow

OG levels

Abuja Twitter was once known for its calmness and maturity but yesterday that went down the drain. Just as the capital city is more than most likely corrupt, Abuja Twitter has a nasty underbelly too.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

