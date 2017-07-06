Home > Gist >

Police unmask senior female officer who helped Evans escape detention

Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escape

An investigative panel set up by the Inspector General of Police has uncovered a senior police officer who aided the suspected kidnap suspect.

Evans, the kidnap kingpin play

Evans, the kidnap kingpin

A senior female police officer who allegedly aided the escape of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, from police detention after he was arrested for armed robbery in 2006, has been arrested.

The Nation reveals that the identity of the officer who is now a Chief Superintendent of Police [CSP], identified only as Tina, was uncovered by a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up by  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, to probe Evans’ 2006 arrest, transfer from Lagos State to Imo State and eventual release from detention without prosecution.

Kidnap kingpin, Evans having a field day with reporters play Evans escaped from police because he had insider help (Pulse)

 

Recall that after Evans arrest on June 10, 2017, a senior police officer had told reporters that his team had arrested the suspect in 2006 following a bank robbery but was later transferred to the Imo State Police Command following the intervention of a female officer who claimed Evans was her brother.

The officer had claimed that Evans and his gang members had a gun duel at the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos, after a disagreement in sharing their loot and he was shot by his gang members and left to die before he was arrested.

According to the officer, Tina who was then a Superintendent of Police (SP), mounted pressure on them to release Evans and two of his members but when her request was not met, she went through Imo State Command, where a signal was sent for the transfer of the suspects.

Following the revelations by the officer, IGP Idris constituted the panel to investigate the 2006 arrest, transfer and eventual release of Evans and his members and bring to book the officers involved in the sordid affair.

The panel's mandate was to identify all the officers who had a hand in the matter, whether serving or retired and bring them to justice.

According to a source, the panel has made reasonable progress in its investigation because almost all the officers that took part in the 'rape' of justice have been identified.

play Members of the Evans gang (Pulse)

 

The source said:

“I can tell you that Tina is not the woman’s real name but I won’t give you her name. I can also tell you she’s now a CSP and still in service.

So many officers took part in that 2006/2007 release of Evans and they are being investigated. The panel has made progress and almost all of them have been identified. An official statement might be released by the authorities soon.”

If Wishes Were Horses... Please, prosecute Evans in Lagos
